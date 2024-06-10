Dem Wa Facebook celebrates 'hubby' Obinna's birthday with special gifts

Kenyan comedian Dem Wa Facebook, known for her hilarious content and vibrant personality, has left her fans in tears of joy after organising a surprise birthday party for her boss, fellow comedian Oga Obinna.

The gesture at her house in Kayole, Saika, showcased the two entertainers' strong bond.

Dem Wa Facebook's clever ruse to lure Obinna

ADVERTISEMENT

Dem Wa Facebook, whose real name is Millicent Ayuwa, has been collaborating with Oga Obinna for some time, creating content that resonates with many Kenyans.

A screenshot of Comedian Dem Wa Facebook surprising Oga Obinna on his birthday Pulse Live Kenya

She planned a special birthday surprise for Obinna, but not without a clever twist. She fabricated an emergency to ensure Obinna's arrival, telling him he needed to come to her place.

A video posted on their Weekly Show KE, shows Obinna rushing to Kayole, worried about the supposed emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon arrival, he was met with a delightful scene: a house filled with balloons, a birthday cake, and a beaming Dem Wa Facebook ready to celebrate his special day.

Dem Wa Facebook gifts Obinna 12 pairs of boxers for his birthday

As Obinna walked in, still processing the surprise, Dem Wa Facebook serenaded him with a special birthday song.

A screenshot of Comedian Dem Wa Facebook surprising Oga Obinna on his birthday Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She then lit the candles on the cake and encouraged him to make a wish before blowing them out.

But the surprises didn't stop there. Dem Wa Facebook asked Obinna to close his eyes for another gift. When he opened them, he found himself holding 12 pairs of boxers, 12 pairs of socks, 12 pairs of handkerchiefs, and three pairs of vests.

Overwhelmed by the generosity and thoughtfulness of the gifts, Obinna examined each item, appreciating the quality and effort put into selecting them.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Obinna appreciates Dem Wa Facebook's effort to celebrate him

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna expressed his deep gratitude to Dem Wa Facebook, acknowledging the sincerity of her gesture. "This means a lot because it comes from the heart," he said, wishing her more blessings in return.

Despite the joy of the occasion, there was a humorous hiccup when they discovered the cake was as hard as a rock, leading to a bout of laughter.

The surprise birthday party further solidified the chemistry between Dem Wa Facebook and Oga Obinna, both on and off the screen.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Their professional collaboration has been admired by many, and their interactions often lead fans to speculate about the potential for a deeper relationship beyond work. While these speculations remain just that, the genuine affection and mutual respect they share are evident.