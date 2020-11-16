Over the weekend, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja melted the hearts of his fans after sharing photos of himself spending time with the daughter.

In the photos seen by Pulse Live, the Super Senator was plaiting his daughter’s hair, as they spent the afternoon together.

Sakaja captioned the photos saying that its not everyday that he does politics and his job as Senator, adding that he sometimes is a super stylist.

Fans impressed by this photos of Senator Sakaja making daughter’s hair

“Sio kila siku siasa na job... saa zingine SSS ni Super Stylist Sakaja... Blessed Sunday,” he wrote on Facebook.

In another post on Instagram, Senator Sakaja mentioned that making his daughter’s hair is his favorite job.

“Caught unawares on my fav job.. Super Stylist Sakaja SSS 😃 #S3 #GirlDad lovely Sunday,” he noted.

Fans impressed by this photos of Senator Sakaja making daughter’s hair

Upon seeing the photos, this is how Johnson Sakaja’s fans reacted;

ngecimike 😂😂😂😂😂niiiiice👏. I love the dad side of you

memonarotso I love this, this is true parenting, this how parents especially dad's bond with their kids ❤️❤️❤️

shiru_anne Haki babies can humble someone, huyu ni super senator wetu.😎

komondicynthy 😍😍😍mashallah mimi kama daddy's girl naelewa hiyo ka feeling,#picha ya kumbe kumbe 👏

sharon_signer Being a father is full-time job

abbiezuena Thats the love of your life right there.. girls never ever fall out of love with their dads..

hemmingwaysaisi The world is not the same without your kids. Love them eternally....

Monicah Ngugi Ooooooh that is priceless you know a happy family a sucessful career keep up

Susan Wanjiru Husband material hopefully this boys are learning one or two Sakaja Johnson

kevinmbaluq 😂Noma sana Chairman!!!!

_essymuthoka This is so sweet of you😃....

jossiejosphine Do yu do house calls ukuje huku kwetu..lol😀jk

jemmiemwangi Hii salon yako iko located wapi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

seshmamakay Umekazana kweli, mwanaume ni effort👏