Mike Wachira joins Smooth FM days after leaving Homeboyz Radio

Ex-Homeboyz Radio presenter Mike Wachira has officially joined Radio Africa owned Smooth FM, barely four days after he announced his departure from Homeboyz.

In an announcement he made on Twitter, Mr Wachira said that he has joined Smooth FM as the station’s breakfast show presenter beginning Monday (Today).

“Here is to new beginnings! Starting this Monday, I join @SmoothFMKenya family to host the breakfast show from 6 to 10 am. Join me for continuous relaxing music in the morning & throughout the day with @CateSidede @ChairladyNCTC & @PatrickMwangola cc @CarolRadull @Winnie_Thiiru,” read his tweet.

He said in another post that he was excited because he was about to host his first ever breakfast show on his new work place.

“Tomorrow is the BIG day! my first breakfast show on @SmoothFMKenya at 6 am! #BreakfastWithMike. What time do you wake up?” said Mike Wachira.

He now joins the likes of Cate Sidede, Cess Mutungi and Carol Radull who also joined Smooth FM.

Here’s what Mike Wachira said while announcing his departure; “Mike Wachira has left! Today Friday 13th Nov 2020 marks my last show on @homeboyzradio. 13 years ago HBR took a chance on me and trusted me with responsibility to carry the drive show. Along the way I hosted the show with @iamjeffmote and @kwambox and after 13 years I now pass the mantle to @mrkerrymartin and @iamlotan to carry on the legacy. It has been such an honour and I am forever grateful to Myke and John Rabar and the Homeboyz group, @gmoneyizme @superrproducerr @f.t187 for mentoring me and to all the amazing people at HBR who became family I am still round the corner! @mrkerrymartin and @iamlotan who are my brothers for life I am so proud of you guys y'all are family to me. Finally, my listeners who were my ride or die and who walked this journey with me I love you to death! Its not goodbye its see you later! The best is yet to come!” said Mike Wachira.