Cebbie Koks exposes woman behind online campaign to tarnish her reputation [Photos]

One such case is that of Cebbie Koks who has been on the receiving end of online attacks.

Born Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, Cebbie has taken to social media to expose a woman named Lillyanne Aketch, whom she accuses of consistently trolling and defaming her.

According to Cebbie's Instagram stories, she has been silent for a long time, hoping that the alleged culprit would stop slandering her name.

In her posts, Cebbie details how the problem started in 2020 when an eatery approached her to market them.

Unbeknownst to her, Lillyanne had also approached the same eatery with a proposal to market them. Later, someone tagged Cebbie on Lillyanne's post where she insulted her, calling her "that ugly woman with a bad heart who took her job."

"Now in 2020 an eatery approached me to market them. And as usual we had an agreement. Little did I know she had reached out to these people and given a proposal asking to market them.

"Later someone on my defense tagged me on her post where she said, that ugly woman with bad heart took my job," she said.

Cebbie claims she does not know Lillyanne and only knows of her through the insults she has directed towards her.

"This is a girl not known to me at all and i have very minimal recollection of who she is rather than the insults and unprinted ugly stuff she writes about me.

"Lately, she's been insulting me continuously calling me all manner of names... She does not miss an opportunity to troll and shame, and things," she said.

Cebbie goes on to reveal that Lillyanne has relentlessly trolled her, even going as far as to try and sabotage her marriage.

She says that Lillyanne sent screenshots to people, trying to prevent her from getting married. Lillyanne also allegedly called Cebbie names on her traditional wedding day and posted derogatory comments about her on social media after the wedding.

Cebbie claims that Lillyanne continues to insult her, even going as far as sending trolls about Cebby to her brother on social media.

She has had enough and has decided to speak out about her experience. Cebbie says that she has endured Lillyanne's trolling and slander for far too long and that she can no longer overlook the disrespect she has been subjected to.

"I don't tell my side of story but allow me for today. I cant accept because its been such a long war! One sided remember! I refused to be slandered by someone in the name of Cebbie she is not your class and she has nothing to lose.

"No! We all have at least something to lose. She has tried in many ways to bastadize my marriage and now creating fake stories to taint it. No way! " she said.

Despite the fact that she has chosen to remain silent in the past, Cebbie has now decided to take a stand and make her story known.

She is tired of Lillyanne's constant insults and false accusations and has issued a stern warning for her to stop.

"I am tired of your gang hate I am tired of your slander I am tired of your lies and accusations I am tired of your many posts. I am tired of your energy. Let me be and this is truly the first and last warning.

"Don't think I am a coward! I chose to respect my audience enough not to feed them trash! You choose trash, keep my name out of your mouth. Today call me ugly I think I will sleep well having told my story and make my enemy known! " she said.

Cebbie's experience is relatable to several cases about other celebrities experiences on cyberbullying. It highlights the challenges that many people face in the age of social media.

Online trolls can be vicious and relentless, and they can cause significant damage to a person's reputation and mental health.