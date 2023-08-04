The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stevo Simple Boy's Sh200 ticket fee questioned by fans despite the bargain

Fabian Simiyu

Stevo Simple Boy's Sh200 leaves fans divided online

Stivo Simple Boy

Musician Stevo Simple Boy on August 3 posted a video on his TikTok account, announcing an upcoming concert in Mlolongo, merely two months after his management terminated his contract.

What intrigued the majority of his fans was the event's entrance fee and Stevo's choice of words in delivering the announcement.

In his message, he emphasized that attendees would only require Sh200 for entry to the venue, all while energetically promoting the event in his unique homemade slang.

Stivo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Stevo Simple Boy speaks after failing to perform at Mombasa event

"Kesho saa mbili tukutane Continental Mlolongo. Kiingilio ni mia mbili. Usikose, kuja tuburidike.

"[Let's meet at Continental in Mlolongo tomorrow at 8:00 pm. The entry fee will be Sh200. Come we have fun together]," Stevo said.

In the comment section, the majority of people expressed the opinion that Stevo's value surpasses the Sh200 entrance fee, suggesting that he should have set a significantly higher price for the event.

However, there are others who commended him for making a strong comeback despite his contract being terminated.

Additionally, some commenters brought up his use of language, noting that Stevo had previously gained fame for his viral memes due to his distinctive way of speaking.

Stivo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Stevo Simple Boy's management terminates his contract

"Tusherehekee pamoja na mambo ikue bravo bravo yani welo welo yaani freshi barida. Mimi Stevo Simple Boy ntakua nikifanya makekez na majamboz. Au sio nawapenda sana mwaah," Stivo said.

bugo real life 200 mbona bro..this is too low of you...pandihsa bna your game is topnotch.

stace860 Surely aki wewe unatosha 200.

scott Walter Yeah Stivo Simple Boy1... Wishing you well in your makekes na majamboz.

Mëlvïñ Çôrñël Nime comment wa kwanza...my comment is mwaah and Bravo Bravo....kama unataka majambos scroll down.

Trisha rayz Nko apo pap! Just a working distance... More love kesho lazma nipige Pic na ww.

Stivo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Kevo Xbox pro Stevo usiwe cheaper cheaper ivyo tunakutambua.

LEGENDARY KING OF THE BRITONS 200 ni ya watu hawajulikani kama KRG.

dennislangweni Bro ata ungeweka 500 wewe si wa miambili.

user6144849373543 Kama kiingilio ni 200 inmaanisha watu wa mogoka na keg ya black wankubaliwa.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
