Stevo Simple Boy's Sh200 ticket fee questioned by fans despite the bargain

What intrigued the majority of his fans was the event's entrance fee and Stevo's choice of words in delivering the announcement.

In his message, he emphasized that attendees would only require Sh200 for entry to the venue, all while energetically promoting the event in his unique homemade slang.



"Kesho saa mbili tukutane Continental Mlolongo. Kiingilio ni mia mbili. Usikose, kuja tuburidike.

"[Let's meet at Continental in Mlolongo tomorrow at 8:00 pm. The entry fee will be Sh200. Come we have fun together]," Stevo said.

In the comment section, the majority of people expressed the opinion that Stevo's value surpasses the Sh200 entrance fee, suggesting that he should have set a significantly higher price for the event.

However, there are others who commended him for making a strong comeback despite his contract being terminated.

Additionally, some commenters brought up his use of language, noting that Stevo had previously gained fame for his viral memes due to his distinctive way of speaking.



"Tusherehekee pamoja na mambo ikue bravo bravo yani welo welo yaani freshi barida. Mimi Stevo Simple Boy ntakua nikifanya makekez na majamboz. Au sio nawapenda sana mwaah," Stivo said.

Social media reactions

bugo real life 200 mbona bro..this is too low of you...pandihsa bna your game is topnotch.

stace860 Surely aki wewe unatosha 200.

scott Walter Yeah Stivo Simple Boy1... Wishing you well in your makekes na majamboz.

Mëlvïñ Çôrñël Nime comment wa kwanza...my comment is mwaah and Bravo Bravo....kama unataka majambos scroll down.

Trisha rayz Nko apo pap! Just a working distance... More love kesho lazma nipige Pic na ww.



Kevo Xbox pro Stevo usiwe cheaper cheaper ivyo tunakutambua.

LEGENDARY KING OF THE BRITONS 200 ni ya watu hawajulikani kama KRG.

dennislangweni Bro ata ungeweka 500 wewe si wa miambili.

user6144849373543 Kama kiingilio ni 200 inmaanisha watu wa mogoka na keg ya black wankubaliwa.

