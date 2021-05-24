Fans react as Julie Gichuru reveals she doesn't know how to Cook

In a light hearted post, Julie disclosed that she wanted to make her husband dinner but there was a catch: she didn’t know how.

“All set to ask bae what he wants for dinner ❤❤❤ The challenge is... sijui kupika 😳😭😄,”wrote Julie.

Just the other day, Julie disclosed that she is a terrible cook because during teenage days she was disinterested in cooking and always wanted to read books and learn.

“As the only daughter in the family it was obvious and apparently a source of social embarrassment. Indeed, in an African - Asian home this was unheard of, girls should know their place and the kitchen was part of that. But I was adamant, I was disinterested in the art of cooking and had better things to do with my time. I wanted to read, I wanted to learn and grow. I was fascinated by the history of great nations. Modern history too captivated me. I just wanted to read and learn,” she said.

The mother of five added that she could help in doing other things in the kitchen but not cooking.

