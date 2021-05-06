Fans react as singer Nadia Mukami pours heart out to this Indian man (Photos)

She went on to pen a sweet message appreciating the Indian man saying that despite everything that has been said about her, he has only showed her love.

The singer goes on to explain that being a celebrity, she needs someone who loves and sees her for who she is, and this is all Priyan has given her.

Nadia goes on to say that she wishes they met earlier so she could experience this love but it’s not late.

She added that she loves him despite being from different ethnicities and that love overcomes all.

“Despite everything they have said about me today, you have showered me with love I am just smiling here next to you. Being in the limelight, you need someone who loves you for you. Someone who sees you outside the fame, money, attention, gossip, ridicule and insults. Someone who speaks to your soul and you are just that! I should have met you earlier to experience this kind of love but I know it’s not late. We are from 2 different ethnicities but our Love overcomes that! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH PRIYAN💕 THE NEXT CELEBRITY COUPLE💕❤️ #AfricanPopStar,” wrote Nadia Mukami.

