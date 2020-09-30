Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has said that young girls need to be reminded that they can still work hard and achieve their dreams, without having to sell their bodies.

The singer’s words come after 19-year-old socialite Shakillah claimed to have slept with multiple celebrities for money.

In a series of tweets seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mukami said she was shocked that a 19-year-old could publicly say she lets men pay her for sex, and she even has a rate card for the trade.

Nadia Mukami

The Radio Love hit maker went on to say that young girls need counselling, and to be taught about the beauty of hard work and independence as women.

“Am just shocked a 19-year-old is publicly happy to say that she allows men to pay her for sex and even says she has a rate card for it! All jokes aside, we need to counsel our young girls and teach them about the beauty of hustle and hard work. The beauty of independency as women! Especially now that our young sisters are at home and in the era of social media, our young girls need to be reminded that women can still work hard and achieve their dreams without having a 'rate card' for their bodies. Let's guide and counsel our young ones,” said Naid Mukami.

Nadia Mukami

Shakillah

Her words came after the socialite claimed during an Instagram live interview with Xtian Dela claimed that she had, had an affair with a number of Kenyan celebrities, including; Otile Brown, Victor Wanyama, Willy Paul, KRG The Don, Brown Mauzo, Khaligraph Jones and Ringtone among others.

She later on apologized some of the celebrities for lying; including Khaligraph Jones and Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama who threatened to sue her for using false allegations to damage his image.