On Tuesday night, rapper Octopizzo caught many by surprise, as he decided to put aside his long-standing differences with Khaligraph Jones, to congratulate him for his BET Awards nomination.

In his message, Octopizzo wished Papa Jones well on the nomination, and went on to ask his fans to vote for him, to make sure he brings the award home.

The Oliel hit maker however, insisted that their differences will always remain like that, as he wished Khaligraph the best.

“We’ve always had our differences & that will remain like that. But Congratulations Brayo aka KJones on your BET nomination, All my die hard go vote for jones, na akishinda hio award namvutisha vela Cha lazima si ati nini. All the Best ~ DON,” said Octopizzo in a tweet.

Fans went on to react to Octo’s kind words to Papa Jones, with some who enjoyed their beef asking where he wanted them to go, if he was making peace with his nemesis.

Others who support the OG mentioned that he was getting back to his senses, and realizing who is King between the two of them.

