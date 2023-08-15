The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fans thirst over TikTok’s ‘barber queen’ from Kenyatta Avenue

Fabian Simiyu

TikToker Grace Anne stirred up a buzz online when she posted a video of herself dancing and simultaneously shaving in a barbershop.

Grace Anne aka Barber Queen working on a client.
Grace Anne aka Barber Queen working on a client.

Grace Anne aka 'Barber Queen', a talented Kenyan barber with an alluring figure has garnered praise from men far and wide for her exceptional skills, as evidenced in a captivating TikTok video.

Hailing from Nairobi, this skilled lady shared a video where she masterfully trimmed a man's beard, leaving viewers in awe of her expertise.

Grace's page exudes a thematic consistency, as she showcases her skills while adorned in figure-enhancing dresses and jumpsuits.

Grace Anne aka the Barber Queen
Grace Anne aka the Barber Queen Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Petiton to ban TikTok sparks lively debate in National Assembly [Video]

Seamlessly weaving her personal flair with her professional acumen, she took the platform to highlight her barbershop's location at Pioneer House along Kenyatta Avenue.

The viral TikTok video effortlessly captured the fascination of both women and men, with an influx of curious guys seeking to pinpoint her establishment and partake in the excellence of her services.

In addition to her barbering prowess, Grace possesses a deep passion for dancing, a sentiment evident in the background music of her videos, which often features captivating Luo beats.

Beyond her online business promotion, the Barber Queen passionately embraces her role as a devoted parent.

READ: CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

Her page boasts heartwarming videos that showcase moments of bonding and leisure with her child, painting a heartfelt picture of her nurturing spirit.

Solomon Sol Siku moja nitaenda huku nijiskie kama wale wanaume wengine.

user6372181956636 Nimekupenda daa unajua kunyoa.

Bree_ke Why no one talking of the other lady doing massage the man is feeling heaven.

user61381785251377 You will go places jaber... Just focus on the business! You can go places.

b lady 254 My husband akikuja hapa nitampiga transfer to sShakahola.

Afune Where?? willing to be active client on 3 days basis.

ochiengowaga Who said luo women are not beautiful...ooliskia wapi?!

user3924096083243 Very nice cute girl Mungu alichukuwa tym yake kukumba.

jacklinenyamaipet This is getting out ma hands c how my husband at the back dying of feeling the massage hey u killing my man stop.

