Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

She shared that she has experienced two heartbreaks in her lifetime, with the first one being particularly painful, driving her to contemplate suicide.

Fao, who recently landed a role in the popular series 'A Nurse Toto' bravely disclosed that she had endured the heart-wrenching experience of being cheated on multiple times by one of her former partners.

The betrayal deeply shattered her, leaving her emotionally wounded. According to Fao, her ex-partner engaged in infidelity through chats, which added another layer of hurt to the already devastating situation.

Compounding the pain, some of the girls involved in the cheating scandal even went as far as contacting Fao directly, either through phone calls or messages, further exacerbating her anguish.

One of Fao Shyshy's exes, Dzaddy Amore, apparently responded to her allegations through Instagram posts, acknowledging that he indeed cheated on her.

However, he corrected the number of times he cheated, revealing that it was not just more than seven times, but a staggering 17 times.

Dzaddy Amore took to Instagram to address the accusations, admitting to his actions and the extent of his infidelity.

Amore did not stop there; he went further to pose a question, questioning who performed the act of cheating better between himself and TikToker Ajib Gathoni, who has also faced allegations of infidelity from his ex-boyfriend on multiple occasions.

Who is Fao Shyshy dating currently?

According to Fao, she holds the belief that men often enter women's lives solely for their selfish gains, only to walk away once they have achieved their objectives.