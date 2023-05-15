The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fao Shyshy exposes ex-boyfriend Dzaddy Amore's multiple affairs

Fabian Simiyu

Fao Shyshy has revealed that Dzaddy Amore cheated on her multiple times, and Amore had the following response

Dzaddy Amore and Fao Shyshy
Dzaddy Amore and Fao Shyshy

Social media influencer Fao Shyshy, opened up about her personal struggles during a revealing interview with Spm Buzz.

She shared that she has experienced two heartbreaks in her lifetime, with the first one being particularly painful, driving her to contemplate suicide.

Fao, who recently landed a role in the popular series 'A Nurse Toto' bravely disclosed that she had endured the heart-wrenching experience of being cheated on multiple times by one of her former partners.

TikToker Fao Shyshy
TikToker Fao Shyshy Pulse Live Kenya
The betrayal deeply shattered her, leaving her emotionally wounded. According to Fao, her ex-partner engaged in infidelity through chats, which added another layer of hurt to the already devastating situation.

Compounding the pain, some of the girls involved in the cheating scandal even went as far as contacting Fao directly, either through phone calls or messages, further exacerbating her anguish.

One of Fao Shyshy's exes, Dzaddy Amore, apparently responded to her allegations through Instagram posts, acknowledging that he indeed cheated on her.

However, he corrected the number of times he cheated, revealing that it was not just more than seven times, but a staggering 17 times.

Dzaddy Amore
Dzaddy Amore Pulse Live Kenya
READ: TikToker Josh Wonder finally reveals cause of breakup with Ajib Gathoni

Dzaddy Amore took to Instagram to address the accusations, admitting to his actions and the extent of his infidelity.

Amore did not stop there; he went further to pose a question, questioning who performed the act of cheating better between himself and TikToker Ajib Gathoni, who has also faced allegations of infidelity from his ex-boyfriend on multiple occasions.

Amore did not stop there; he went further to pose a question, questioning who performed the act of cheating better between himself and TikToker Ajib Gathoni, who has also faced allegations of infidelity from his ex-boyfriend on multiple occasions.

Fao Shyshy
Fao Shyshy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What to do if you've been caught cheating

According to Fao, she holds the belief that men often enter women's lives solely for their selfish gains, only to walk away once they have achieved their objectives.

Shyshy concluded by stating that those who aspire to date her should let go of that idea, as she is not ready for a romantic relationship. She expressed contentment with being single at the moment.

Fabian Simiyu
