'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh reveals why he left Mbuzi Gang

The 'Kaskie Vibaya' crooner explained that he wanted to grow his name and career away from the Mbuzi gang fold

"Si ati nilianza career time nilitoka group, but nilitoka so I can grown my name and my career on my own, " Fathermoh explained in an interview with content creator Eve Mungai.

Explaining the challenges that he faced after parting ways with the crew, Fathermoh stated that the initial days were the most difficult.

"Adi ndo niingie into ngoma yangu pekeangu, ilikaa along time, decision nilikua nishamake, but ilikaa along time, juu ya backlash mingi sana," he stated.

Relationship with Ssaru and rising above fears

He however rose above the fears of potential backlash and decided to go solo and since then, he has never looked back.

"Then I decided to hell with it, nikaanza kufanya music on my own.

"Bado niko record label, Black Market, wananisupport tu, but at first ilikua very hard kuniachilia niwork alone, but wakaendelea kunisupport," he added.

Without delving into the details, Fathermoh admitted that going solo took a toll on his relationship with former colleagues who remained in the Mbuzi Gang.

The King of Hooks recently opened up about his unique friendship and working relationship with fellow singer Sylvia Ssaru and put speculation that they are an item to rest.