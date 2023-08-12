The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh reveals why he left Mbuzi Gang

Charles Ouma

Without delving into the details, Fathermoh admitted that going solo took a toll on his relationship with former colleagues at Mbuzi Gang.

Gengetone artist Fathermoh
Gengetone artist Fathermoh

Gengetone sensation, Moses Otieno popularly known by his stage name, Fathermoh has finally opened up on why he quit Mbuzi Gang crew.

Recommended articles

The 'Kaskie Vibaya' crooner explained that he wanted to grow his name and career away from the Mbuzi gang fold

"Si ati nilianza career time nilitoka group, but nilitoka so I can grown my name and my career on my own, " Fathermoh explained in an interview with content creator Eve Mungai.

Explaining the challenges that he faced after parting ways with the crew, Fathermoh stated that the initial days were the most difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Adi ndo niingie into ngoma yangu pekeangu, ilikaa along time, decision nilikua nishamake, but ilikaa along time, juu ya backlash mingi sana," he stated.

READ: Fathermoh discloses special bond that exists between him & Ssaru

Relationship with Ssaru and rising above fears

He however rose above the fears of potential backlash and decided to go solo and since then, he has never looked back.

"Then I decided to hell with it, nikaanza kufanya music on my own.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bado niko record label, Black Market, wananisupport tu, but at first ilikua very hard kuniachilia niwork alone, but wakaendelea kunisupport," he added.

Gengetone artists Fathermoh and Sylvia Ssaru
Gengetone artists Fathermoh and Sylvia Ssaru Pulse Live Kenya

Without delving into the details, Fathermoh admitted that going solo took a toll on his relationship with former colleagues who remained in the Mbuzi Gang.

The King of Hooks recently opened up about his unique friendship and working relationship with fellow singer Sylvia Ssaru and put speculation that they are an item to rest.

Addressing rumors about them being together romantically, he dismissed such assumptions, urging people to focus on their work and stop making unfounded assumptions.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

Man claiming to be Oga Obinna's brother accuses him of neglecting their family [Video]

'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh reveals why he left Mbuzi Gang

'Kaskie Vibaya' singer Fathermoh reveals why he left Mbuzi Gang

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux

Gulf trainer shames Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & 6 other artists for missing DJ Babu's funeral

Gulf trainer shames Sauti Sol, Nyashinski & 6 other artists for missing DJ Babu's funeral

Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV

Mixed reactions after Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez hosted 10/10 on Citizen TV

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

I feel used - Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

Mi simtaki! Ngesh clashes with radio presenter after inquiry about Stevo Simple Boy

Mi simtaki! Ngesh clashes with radio presenter after inquiry about Stevo Simple Boy

DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

WATCH: Anita Nderu's tears flow as hubby shares heartfelt confession

WATCH: Anita Nderu's tears flow as hubby shares heartfelt confession

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Rapper Wanja Kihii

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]