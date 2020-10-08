Singer Betty Bayo has commended Size 8 on the way she has chosen to handle her husband DJ Mo’s alleged cheating scandal, saying that she should fight for her marriage.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Bayo mentioned that cheating is just a minor offence and that if she (Bayo) ever gets into a marriage, she will feel is worth fighting for, she would do it to prove that marriage works.

“Size 8 am soo proud of you ..fight for your marriage cheating is a minor offence.. if I ever get in a marriage worth fighting for I will... On my knees I will fight for it... I'll proof to all of you marriage works... And for those telling me to go back to my past.. don't you think I know the way .. What about if we both agree to disagree...#hinjio ni maku #amsingleonfacebookonly,” said Betty Bayo.

Singer Size 8

Her words come shortly after Size 8 said she does not know if the allegations leveled against her husband are true, and that only God knows the truth.

Size 8 went on to state that she has been angry and sad about the whole situation, and about her choice to handle it physically, but its time to leave it to God.

The singer mentioned that she has started a 3-day prayer and fasting for her marriage, as she called on everyone going through a difficult time in marriage to remember that God will always protect their homes.

DJ MO and Size 8 (Instagram)

