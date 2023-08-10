The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Lynet Okumu

Yvonne Khisa reveals 1 thing that deeply tugs at her emotions whenever she reflects on time with Crazy Kennar & crew

Yvonne Khisa
Yvonne Khisa

Content creator Yvonne Khisa has opened up about certain memories that still hold her down, few months after comedy group split.

Speaking with a local media house on August 9, Yvonne Khisa who is a former member of Crazy Kennar's team, said that these moments still tug at her heartstrings.

Joining her in the conversation was another former team member, Bushra Sakshi, as the two delved into their past relationships within the group and the enduring bonds that were formed.

Yvonne Khisa
Yvonne Khisa
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Shiro clarifies relationship with Crazy Kennar

Yvonne Khisa, whose journey has been punctuated with both solo and collaborative successes, revealed that amidst all her accomplishments, there's one aspect that profoundly stands out from her time with Crazy Kennar's team - the shared moments.

Yvonne emphasized the deep emotional connections forged during their collaborative years, describing it as a familial bond that resonated beyond the stage.

"Siezi kumbuka specifically, but what inaeza nifanya nilie is the moments we shared. Like you know family always comes first.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you sit down, you are like this person, we've lived with them for like six or seven years of your life. You've shared memories, birthdays, you've seen each other cry," Yvonne expressed, her voice brimming with nostalgia and sentiment.

Yvonne Khisa
Yvonne Khisa Pulse Live Kenya

Bushra, reflecting on the unity that defined their comedy group before its split, attributed their cohesiveness to a common passion that fueled their creative endeavors.

"I think because each of us were doing it for passion. We were doing it because we love doing it. Not for the money and all," Bushra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yvonne Khisa recounted the group's humble beginnings in 2017, noting that despite lacking a recognizable brand or substantial resources, their unwavering commitment and solidarity drove them forward.

"When we started back in 2017, we had no brand, we had nothing. We stayed together in a bedsitter, like six people. But you still wake up every day and shoot," Yvonne shared.

File image of Crazy Kennar with Bushra Sakshi
File image of Crazy Kennar with Bushra Sakshi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Yvonne Khisa finally discloses main reason for separation from Crazy Kennar

ADVERTISEMENT

Both creatives unanimously expressed their decision to not return to working with Crazy Kennar, citing a level of disrespect that had become insurmountable.

"The disrespect was too much to even go back," Bushra emphasized.

Yvonne and Bushra are now focused on their individual creative journeys, while still keeping the door open for occasional collaborations.

Yvonne's confidence in her abilities and her belief in her potential shines through as she looks to the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have done videos alone and they have gone viral, so I believe I have the ability to do more, and I have worked with various brands and seen my potential," Yvonne asserted, expressing her enthusiasm to reinvent herself as a solo artist.

Crazy Kennar is currently in search of new crew members.

Lynet Okumu
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

