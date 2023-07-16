The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shiro clarifies relationship with Crazy Kennar

Lynet Okumu

Shiro shed light into her relationship with Crazy Kennar, revealing how & when they met

Content creator and comedian Wanjiru Shiro & Crazy Kennar
Content creator and comedian Wanjiru Shiro & Crazy Kennar

Popular content creator Wanjiru Shiro has dismissed rumors of a romantic relationship with fellow comedian Crazy Kennar.

Recommended articles

Despite their on-screen portrayal as a married couple in skits, Shiro clarified in an interview with a local media house on July 16, that their relationship is purely work-related, emphasizing that they do not mix business with pleasure.

Setting the record straight, Shiro stated that there was nothing more to their relationship than collaborating professionally.

Content creator & comedian Wanjiro Shiro and Crazy Kennar
Content creator & comedian Wanjiro Shiro and Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Yvonne Khisa finally discloses main reason for separation from Crazy Kennar

She emphasized that they have never dated and that it would be extremely odd if they did.

"We don't mix business with pleasure. It's just work, there is nothing much into it. We have never dated. It would be very weird," Shiro said.

Recently, there have been rumors circulating about Crazy Kennar and his group experiencing some internal conflicts, although the exact reasons remain unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the same, Shiro acknowledged that this is because of the growth and evolution of the industry.

She explaining that they both started acting at a young age, around 18 or 19. As they matured, some individuals, including herself and other group members, decided to venture into other endeavors.

"We started acting when we were young 18/19. People just grew up and decided to venture into other stuff," she said.

Content creator and comedian Wanjiru Shiro
Content creator and comedian Wanjiru Shiro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TikToker Bushra claps back at fans over Crazy Kennar's absence in her cheeky video

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiro highlighted that when she initially started doing comedy, she never anticipated that it would become a lucrative career.

It began as a fun and creative outlet, but it has since blossomed into a profession for her.

"When I started I never knew comedy would make me money. We were doing it for fun. It's all about growth," she said.

Content creator and comedian Wanjiru Shiro
Content creator and comedian Wanjiru Shiro Pulse Live Kenya

DETAILS: Get ready for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding her connection with Cartoon Comedian, another popular figure in the comedy scene, Shiro clarified that they are friends but not sisters.

They met while working on content creation and developed a friendship during the process.

The collaboration allowed them to exchange ideas and create entertaining content for their respective audiences.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Media fraternity mourns Nation journalist Elizabeth Merab

Shiro clarifies relationship with Crazy Kennar

Shiro clarifies relationship with Crazy Kennar

Am a bit distressed - Heartbroken Kamene Goro questions Dj Bonez' love

Am a bit distressed - Heartbroken Kamene Goro questions Dj Bonez' love

Content creator Cris Njoki mourns fiancé Guillaume Durand's sudden death

Content creator Cris Njoki mourns fiancé Guillaume Durand's sudden death

Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritizes self-love

Jackie Matubia talks separation as she prioritizes self-love

Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

Ruth Matete finally opens up about dating life, 3 years after losing hubby

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 2-decade radio career

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 2-decade radio career

Diamond dedicates love song to Zari, explains her special place in his life

Diamond dedicates love song to Zari, explains her special place in his life

Njugush vs Jua Cali, Caroline Mutoko's farewell & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Njugush vs Jua Cali, Caroline Mutoko's farewell & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Actor Arabron Osenya

Meet Arabron Osanya: 'Mother-in-law' actor who earns 6-figure cash for 30-second voice over

YouTuber Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to next level