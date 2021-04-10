President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent Sh.1 million to help offset the hospital bill of former Kenya Sevens Coach, Benjamin Ayimba, this, according to Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja.

Mr. Ayimba’s family had on Friday sent out a medical appeal to well-wishers to help settle his hospital bill which currently stands at over Sh2 million.

Former Kenya 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba appeals for help to settle over Sh2 million hospital Bill

The former coach was diagnosed with Cerebral Malaria, late 2020 and his condition is said to be deteriorating rapidly.

Sakaja has been helping lead the fundraiser and is now calling upon different politicians to send in their contributions.

"Let’s keep at it #TurnUpforBenja. Thank you H.E Uhuru for the KES 1m. Kindly @RailaOdinga, @WilliamsRuto, @MusaliaMudavadi join in," read Sakaja's tweet.