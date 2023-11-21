The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former KTN journalist among 132 reformed addicts rescued by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

Amos Robi

The former journalist who also worked with K24 revealed that his struggles with alcoholism cost him his career

Johana Chacha

In a tale marked by resilience and hope, seasoned journalist Johana Chacha's journey promises a brighter future as he candidly shared his battle with alcoholism and the subsequent triumph over it.

Chacha, a member of the November 2023 induction class for Pastor Dorcas Rigathi's Spouse of Deputy President's rehabilitation program, is set to receive his diploma in Nyandarua on Wednesday, November 22.

Having served as a senior Swahili political reporter for prominent media organizations like KTN and K24, Chacha revealed that his struggles with alcoholism had cost him his job.

Chronicling the events leading to his decision to seek help, he explained, "I missed work for three days straight, and when I turned up at work on the fourth day, I could not account for where I had been."

Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi during a past public function

The turning point for Chacha came when he learned about Pastor Dorcas' rehabilitation program, prompting him to enrol.

Reflecting on his journey toward sobriety, he shared, "After hearing about Pastor Dorcas’ rehabilitation program on rectifying the behavior of alcoholics and drugs, I registered. We were told to leave bad company and anything to do with alcohol."

Acknowledging the havoc alcohol wreaked on his life, the ex-journalist made a resolute decision to give up drinking.

Expressing regret for the potential career heights he could have reached, Chacha emphasised his commitment to respecting his job if given another chance.

Spouse to Kenya's Deputy President, Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi
Spouse to Kenya's Deputy President, Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi

Pastor Dorcas, at the forefront of advocating for the well-being of individuals struggling with addiction, emphasised her dedication to transforming the lives of young people and moulding them into better members of society.

In a promising move, the Office of the Second Lady pledged to support the rehabilitated individuals by connecting them with job opportunities and placing them in technical training facilities following the completion of the rehabilitation process.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
