Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki reunites with hubby 7 months after divorce

The couple's reconciliation and rekindled love story was announced to fans through a series of posts on Rachel Mbuki's Instagram page, accompanied by snapshots of their time together.

"Happy wedding anniversary to us," Mbuki said signifying the rekindling of their love.

In March 2023, Mbuki publicly announced the end of her marriage with Dmitry Litvishkova on her Instagram account.

She made it known that this was not a decision taken lightly and that the divorce was a challenging choice.

Rachel Mbuki and her husband on their wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Although she did not delve into the specific reasons behind the separation, she emphasised the importance of privacy and kindness during that period.

"It is with much regret that I announce that my husband and I have come to the tough decision to end our marriage. We are currently separated, and I am filing for divorce," she had conveyed in her statement.

The announcement of the divorce came just months after Mbuki's husband surprised her with a Sh10 million Porsche Cayenne.

Mbuki had publicly shared her excitement and appreciation for the gift, affirming her love for her husband.

Rachel Mbuki celebrates career milestone

Fast forward to October 2023, Mbuki not only celebrated the reconciliation with her husband, Dmitry Litvishkovaa but a significant career milestone as well.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rachel proudly expressed her excitement about her first American national TV appearance as a TV host and entertainment journalist.

This achievement marked a significant milestone in her career. She had her first taste of the American national stage as Miss Kenya at the Miss Universe pageant, but this was the moment she had been working toward as a TV host.

Rachel acknowledged and thanked the station for the incredible opportunity.

"So incredibly blessed and humbled to have had my first American national TV appearance as a TV Host/entertainment journalist the other day.

"Actually, my first was as Miss Kenya at Miss Universe, but this is the one I’ve been working towards! Thank you so much @tmz_tv for the amazing opportunity. I guess it was also as good a time as any to finally say that my hubby and I reconciled as well," she wrote.

Former Miss Universe Kenya Rachel Mbuki Pulse Live Kenya

Former Miss Kenya Rachel Mbuki addresses plastic surgery claims

Mbuki in 2018 revealed in a series of posts on her Instagram page that in 2015 she took hormonal Depo Provera, a birth control that made her gain a lot of weight.