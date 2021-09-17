Former Switch TV News Anchor joins KTN weeks after Quitting

Mwasiwa has officially joined the Mombasa Road based media house, months after partying ways with the Kenya Redcross owned station Switch TV.

On Thursday, Mwasiwa’s hubby Mbaruk Mwalimu who works as a radio presenter at Radio Maisha took to social media to welcome his Sweetheart to the Standard Media Group family.

“Time to SWITCH to @ktnnews Karibu sana @hadya_mwasiwa” wrote Mbaruk Mwalimu.

On the other hand, Mwasiwa posted; “@mwalimu_mbaruk @billymiya nikaribisheni kwenye mkao wa ubuyu “.

Hadiya Mwasiwa at KTN Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Mwasiwa was poached from Switch TV as Fridah Mwaka’s replacement, months after she exited the station to join NTV alongside her Colleague Lofty Matambo.

In August, the news anchor bid goodbye to her viewers, thanking the Switch TV management for the opportunity to work with them.

“@switchtvke Thank you for trusting me to be on your screen, na kwa watazamaji wangu asanteni sana kwa kunithamini, Kuwa nanyi imekuwa fahari kwangu. Alhamdillah for the new opportunities, Growth is inevitable” wrote Hadiya Mwasiwa.

Also Read: Former NTV journalist joins BBC days after quitting

Hadiya Mwasiwa at KTN Pulse Live Kenya

During her last day at the station, Hadiya was treated to a surprise goodbye Cake by her colleagues led by Frederick Muitiriri who heads the News Desk at Switch TV.

“It's a goodbye, for now. We have said Goodbye to one of the most hardworking, smart and eloquent Kiswahili Anchor's in the country! @hadya_mwasiwa will be missed around this place @switchtvke

Wish you the very best as you cross over, we will definitely see you around!” wrote Frederick Muitiriri.