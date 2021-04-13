Former Tahidi High Actor Bernard Mwangi aka Mr. Mweposi has for the first time opened up on battling Depression and Alcoholism as he appeals for Help.

In an interview with Donald Mwepesy, Mr. Mweposi narrated that his life took a wrong turn a few years ago, when his marriage ended, an act that rendered him an alcoholic and later on got depressed.

“Ilifika wakati ambapo mambo yalikuwa mengi na nikajipata nimeingia katika ulevi pale 2011…ulevi mimi nimeingia nikiwa mtu mzima… wakati marriage imesambaratika, nikaingia kwa ulevi Zaidi. Wakati huo ndo nikapata hata depression, high blood pressure bila hata mimi mwenyewe kujua,” said Mr. Mweposi.

Former Tahidi High Actor Mr. Mweposi and Kilunda.

The former Actor appealed to well-wishes to help him venture into Onion and Pepper farming so that he can provide for himself.

Mr Mweposi also disclosed that he used to work for Radio Citizen as a news anchor and voice over artiste on a contract basis. He added that his quest to get a permanent contract with the Royal Media owned station was in vain, after they failed to renew his contract, leaving him jobless.

“I was a voice talent at Radio Citizen back in 2006, I left Baraka FM in Mombasa to join Citizen Radio kwa sababu nimesomea Mass Communication (TV and Radio Production) …you can support him via his phone number 0706215013"

The actor also said that he was judged harshly when he fell into depression and alcoholism due to his status in the society.

“Ni kweli nilipatikana nikiwa mtaani nimelewa lakini nilianza kufikiria, watoto wangu watafikiria nini and that was my turning pointing.

So jambo la kwanza ni kujikubali, kubali kuwa umeshuka, alafu anza sasa kurudi polepole… na mahali ambapo niliegemea ilikuwa ni kwa mungu…marafiki mimi hawakunisaidia,” said Mr Mweposi in part.

The actor added that he has been battling depression and diabetes which have been the main contributors his massive weight loss.

