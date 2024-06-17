The sports category has moved to a new website.


Details of Fred Omondi's memorial & burial services

Lynet Okumu

Paying tribute to Fred Omondi: Memorial and burial plans.

  • Comedian Fred Omondi tragically passed away in a road accident on June 15th
  • His body was transferred to Chiromo Mortuary for an autopsy scheduled on June 17th
  • The burial is expected to be attended by family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry

The Kenyan entertainment industry is mourning the tragic loss of comedian Fred Omondi, who passed away on the morning of Saturday, June 15th.

Fred Omondi, the brother of well-known comedian and activist Eric Omondi, as well as Irene and the late Joseph Omondi, met his untimely death in a horrific road accident.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 6 am when the bodaboda Fred was riding collided head-on with a speeding bus.

The late comedian Fred Omondi
The late comedian Fred Omondi

READ: Why Fred Omondi was actively rebranding in faith before untimely death

The bus was traveling from Kayole to Nairobi CBD, while the bodaboda, which was on the wrong side of the road, was heading in the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was fatal, and Fred Omondi died instantly at the scene.

The news of his sudden death has left his family, friends, and fans in deep shock and grief. Fred was known for his comedic talent and had a significant impact on the Kenyan comedy scene, much like his brother Eric Omondi.

Following the accident, Fred's body was transferred from Mama Lucy Hospital to Chiromo Mortuary.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Monday, June 17, to determine the exact cause of death and to complete the necessary legal and medical procedures.

The late Fred Omondi and his brother Eric
The late Fred Omondi and his brother Eric

READ: Fred Omondi's Biography: Move from comedy to emceeing, company he owns & daughter

Reports suggest that a memorial service for Fred Omondi will be held on Friday, June 21, at Citam Valley Road.

This service will provide an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and celebrate the life of the late comedian.

Following the memorial service, Fred’s body will be airlifted to Bondo, Siaya County, for the final rites.

Fred Omondi will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 22, in Bondo. The burial is expected to be attended by close family members, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi
Fred Omondi is survived by his daughter, who will now have to grow up without her father's presence. The family is receiving support from friends and well-wishers during this difficult time.

Eric Omondi, who has been vocal about his family's struggles in the past, is once again at the forefront, dealing with another profound loss.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
