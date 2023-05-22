Frida Kajala regrets sharing the same man with daughter Paula

Frida, who recently ended her relationship with Bongo Flava star Harmonize, expressed to her daughter that she feels she failed as a mother, considering that she is meant to be a role model to her.

She further acknowledged their strong bond and admitted that her own decision-making has caused her daughter to question her actions, despite Frida's efforts to guide her away from making similar choices.

Frida revealed that she is hurting because of her actions and expressed regret for not thinking before engaging in them.

She acknowledged that the damage has already been done and admitted that there is nothing she can do to undo it.

Did the situation affect Paula?

During a conversation with a therapist in one of the episodes of the series, Frida disclosed that her daughter, Paula, was deeply affected by the situation and would frequently question her about dating the same man.

Frida noted that the negative comments and judgments took a toll on Paula, leading her to experience feelings of inadequacy and confusion about how society perceived her.

Through their conversations, Frida could discern that her daughter was in pain, evident from the way Paula struggled to articulate her emotions.

Who is Frida dating?

In April, Frida Kajala visited Kenya and hinted that she is currently involved with a Kenyan man, although she did not disclose his name.

She went as far as mentioning that he is a Kenyan politician, leaving her fans to make their own connections and assumptions.

However, she made it clear that she would not be revealing his identity anytime soon because he was in the political scene.