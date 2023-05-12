Frida Kajala and daughter Paula open up in new reality TV show 'Behind the Gram'

This captivating show delves into their lives beyond the glossy façade of social media, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into their personal journeys.

Recently announced on Frida's Instagram, 'Behind the Gram' promises to shed light on the untold stories and hidden aspects of their lives, which have remained concealed from the public eye.

With their candid revelations, the mother-daughter duo aims to connect with their audience on a deeper level, highlighting the realities and challenges they face outside the realm of fame.

The much-anticipated series made its grand debut on Wednesday, May 10, amidst excitement and anticipation from fans. Each episode of 'Behind the Gram' will be released weekly, keeping viewers engaged and eager for more.

Frida and Paula Kajala during the launch of their reality show Pulse Live Kenya

Among those who attended the launch is Tanzanian star Omary Mwanga also known as Marioo who is at the moment dating Paula Kajala.

In a sneak peek shared on various social media platforms, Frida Kajala opens up about a moment of personal reflection. She courageously admits to having made mistakes in her relationship with her daughter and sincerely asks for Paula's forgiveness.

"I am sorry Paula, nakiri nimekukosea kama Mama yako, nimepata amani sana baada ya kuliweka hili wazi, wengi wananihukumu lakini hakuna mtu anaejua nyuma ya pazia juu ya maisha yangu.

"Kwa mnaonihukumu endeleeni lakini kiatu changu ni changu tu nikikupa hakitakutosha, haijalishi mtalipokeaje lakini kwangu inanipa amani kutoa lililo moyoni, nimepitia mengi na hili ni robo tu ya mengi ambayo nimeamua kuyaweka wazi ili wengine wajifunze, kupitia yaliyopita, yaliyopo na yanayoendelea kwenye maisha yangu.

"[I'm sorry, Paula. I admit that I have wronged you as your mother. I have found great peace after making this confession. Many people judge me, but no one knows the full story behind my life.

"[To those who judge me, continue doing so, but my shoe is mine alone, and if I were to give it to you, it wouldn't fit. It doesn't matter how you receive it, but for me, it brings me peace to speak out what's in my heart. I have been through a lot, and this is just a quarter of the many things that I have chosen to reveal so that others can learn from them. Through the past, the present, and the ongoing events in my life...]" Kajala shared on her Instagram.

Below are photos from the launch of the show:

Frida Kajala having a moment on stage during the launch of her reality show Pulse Live Kenya