ADVERTISEMENT
Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

Lynet Okumu

Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala spills the beans on her Kenyan politician boyfriend

Fridah Kajala
Fridah Kajala

Frida Kajala, an award-winning actress, recently made a shocking revelation during an interview with Radio Citizen's Willy M Tuva.

The actress, who was invited for an interview like any other visiting celebrity, admitted that she had moved on from her breakup with Bongo Flava star Harmonize and was currently in a relationship.

However, the real shocker came when she disclosed that her lover was a Kenyan man in the political scene.

Fridah Kajala
Fridah Kajala Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Kajala admitted that she had moved on from her breakup with Harmonize and was currently in a relationship.

"Yes am over it...Niko na mtu anatoka Kenya. "(Yes am over it... I am with someone from Kenya)," Kajala said.

However, she was hesitant to give much information about her current partner, only disclosing that he was a well-known person among the politicians in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fridah Kajala
Fridah Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the host's efforts to get more information, Kajala was adamant about not revealing too much about him.

Kajala's revelation about her lover being a well-known person in the political scene in Kenya has left many people guessing who he could be.

Fridah Kajala reveals she is in a relationship with a Kenyan politician
Fridah Kajala reveals she is in a relationship with a Kenyan politician Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

However, she made it clear that she would not be revealing his identity anytime soon because he was in the political scene.

"Ni mtu anajulikana...Yupo kwenye politicians siwezi mtaja. "(He is a well-known person... He is among the politicians, I cannot name him)," she said.

Kajala Frida
Kajala Frida Pulse Live Kenya

The actress seemed happy and content, and she assured the host that she was serious about her disclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kwa nini nitanie sasa, hamnitaki? mnanirudisha Tanzania. "Now why would I tease you. you don't want me? Are you sending me back to Tanzania?" she questioned.

Kajala's revelation comes a day after she said she was not in relationship with anybody at the moment.

Kajala Frida
Kajala Frida Pulse Live Kenya

She also maintained that she wasn't considering anybody, even if she was offered an opportunity to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajala revealed that she was in Kenya for a charity event and dinner, and she planned to connect with her fans in the country.

Fridah Kajala
Fridah Kajala Harmonize and Kajala unleash new steamy photos posing topless after their reunion Pulse Live Kenya

She also mentioned that she had planned for a meet and greet with some of her fans. The actress encouraged her fans to stay up to date with her work, as she would be releasing something for them next month.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

