Kajala lands in Kenya, comments about her relationship with Harmonize

Kajala, who is Harmonize's ex-fiancée, was asked about her relationship with the Bongo Flava star after their breakup, but she chose not to speak about it, stating that it wasn't that important.

Kajala said that many months had passed since she broke up with the star, and that's why the question wasn't relevant.

Pulse Live Kenya

As it stands, no one knows what happened between Harmonize and Kajala after their second breakup, as both parties have chosen to keep quiet about it.

She also maintained that she wasn't in a relationship at the moment and that she wasn't considering anybody, even if she was offered an opportunity to do so.

She was also asked about singer Mista Champagne, who dedicated a whole song to her and professed his love, but she said that they are just good friends.

Kajala stated that the song about her was good and that she loved it. She also appreciated that the artist showed her love.

"His song is good, he sang for me and I love it. Champagne is a good friend of mine. He showed me, love, we are friends and we are good," Kajala explained.

Why Kajala is in Kenya

During her interaction with the bloggers, Frida Kajala revealed that she was in Kenya for a charity event and dinner.

When asked about how she planned to connect with her fans all over Kenya, she replied that she would meet some of them, and had also planned for a meet and greet.