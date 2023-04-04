Harmonize reveals why he featured Kajala's look-alike in 'Single Again' video

The video premiered on March 27, causing a social media stir across East Africa, with fans speculating that Harmonize was using Caren to make Kajala jealous.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the award-winning artist has set the record straight, stating that his director Kenny convinced him to take Caren because of her acting skills and "big booty".

Harmonize took to his Instagram account on Monday to explain that Kenny came up with the idea to feature Caren in the music video, which he loved.

According to the singer, the director had two reasons for choosing her. Firstly, they needed a girl who could act well, as they were making a short film alongside the music video.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, Kenny was aware of Harmonize's preference for big-booty girls and thought Caren would fit the bill.

"I know everyone now talking about Caren Simba trying 2b like my x in the video. Yes director Kenny came up with the idea & I love it he was like we can do this video with careen…I was like, why?

"Kenny said number 1, we are making a video & short film we need a girl that can also be a good actress. Number 2, Kenny said everyone knows that you love big booty, so let’s get a girl with big booty," Harmonize wrote on his Instagram account.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ex-girlfriend Kajala is the motivation

ADVERTISEMENT

Harmonize stated that his ex-girlfriend, Kajala, was his inspiration for the song. The singer revealed that the song was his way of overcoming the painful break-up.

He explained that he had been looking for a good way to heal and ended up making the global hit song.

"I’m not shame at all to say that my x inspired me to make this global hit song. Yess i can even swear to God! I was in love I was looking a good way to heal after painful… I ended up to making this global hit song God is good I’m doing ok," He added.

Pulse Live Kenya