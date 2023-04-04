Tanzanian singer Harmonize has opened up about why he chose Caren Simba, a video vixen who resembles his ex-girlfriend Fridah Kajala, to appear in his latest music video, 'Single Again'.
Harmonize reveals why he featured Kajala's look-alike in 'Single Again' video
The 'Single Again' video premiered on March 27, causing a social media stir, with fans speculating that Harmonize used Caren Simba to make Kajala jealous
Recommended articles
The video premiered on March 27, causing a social media stir across East Africa, with fans speculating that Harmonize was using Caren to make Kajala jealous.
However, the award-winning artist has set the record straight, stating that his director Kenny convinced him to take Caren because of her acting skills and "big booty".
Harmonize took to his Instagram account on Monday to explain that Kenny came up with the idea to feature Caren in the music video, which he loved.
According to the singer, the director had two reasons for choosing her. Firstly, they needed a girl who could act well, as they were making a short film alongside the music video.
Secondly, Kenny was aware of Harmonize's preference for big-booty girls and thought Caren would fit the bill.
"I know everyone now talking about Caren Simba trying 2b like my x in the video. Yes director Kenny came up with the idea & I love it he was like we can do this video with careen…I was like, why?
"Kenny said number 1, we are making a video & short film we need a girl that can also be a good actress. Number 2, Kenny said everyone knows that you love big booty, so let’s get a girl with big booty," Harmonize wrote on his Instagram account.
Ex-girlfriend Kajala is the motivation
Harmonize stated that his ex-girlfriend, Kajala, was his inspiration for the song. The singer revealed that the song was his way of overcoming the painful break-up.
He explained that he had been looking for a good way to heal and ended up making the global hit song.
"I’m not shame at all to say that my x inspired me to make this global hit song. Yess i can even swear to God! I was in love I was looking a good way to heal after painful… I ended up to making this global hit song God is good I’m doing ok," He added.
Harmonize believes that his life story can change the world, and he often shares his struggles, triumphs, and experiences through his music.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke