Kendrick Lamar shooting documentary in Ghana, checkout photos

Daniel Nti

American rapper, Kendrick Lamar’s visit to Ghana has garnered a lot of conversations amongst netizens with many curious to find out the motive of his visit to Ghana is.

Kendrick Lamar Ghana
Kendrick Lamar Ghana

Many Ghanaians were in shock after the news of Kendrick Lamar’s visit to Ghana popped up on news feed. This was right after the release of the cover of his, 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers’ album.

The question on the lips of many Ghanaians had to do with the reason behind Kendrick Lamar’s visit to Ghana as even others were in disbelieve of his presence in the country until photos surfaced.

Kendrick Lamar Ghana
Kendrick Lamar Ghana Kendrick Lamar Ghana Pulse Ghana

To feed the curiosity of netizens, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has revealed that American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is in the country shooting a documentary for his new album.

The documentary is said to be part of the promotion strategies for his new 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' which was released on May 13, 2022 midnight.

The Poetic Justice rapper chose Ghana as the destination to shoot content for his latest project. As such, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has released pictures of sights of him promoting his new album with public transports termed as “trotros” in Ghana.

Checkout some of the captivating pictures from the documentary.

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

