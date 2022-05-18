Kendrick Lamar shooting documentary in Ghana, checkout photos

The question on the lips of many Ghanaians had to do with the reason behind Kendrick Lamar’s visit to Ghana as even others were in disbelieve of his presence in the country until photos surfaced.

To feed the curiosity of netizens, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has revealed that American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is in the country shooting a documentary for his new album.

The documentary is said to be part of the promotion strategies for his new 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' which was released on May 13, 2022 midnight.

The Poetic Justice rapper chose Ghana as the destination to shoot content for his latest project. As such, the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of Ghana has released pictures of sights of him promoting his new album with public transports termed as “trotros” in Ghana.