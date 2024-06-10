G Money reveals why he's leaving Homeboyz Radio after 16 years & future plans

G Money, the beloved radio personality, has announced his departure from Homeboyz Radio after nearly 17 years. This marks the end of an era for both the station and its loyal listeners.

G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray, has been a cornerstone of Homeboyz Radio since he joined the station.

Over the years, he has garnered a massive following with his charismatic presence, distinctive voice, and deep knowledge of music.

His morning shows became a staple for many Kenyans, offering a mix of music, humour, and insightful commentary on current events.

Radio presenter G Money, whose real name is Conrad Gray Pulse Live Kenya

When he came to Kenya, he was received by DJ John of Homeboyz Radio and was initially supposed to help set up the station.

"I had been on the BBC One Xtra show for about six years and, as life would have it, I met John in London and he told me he was starting a radio station," G Money recalled during a recent episode of the Banter Box podcast.

However, he ended up becoming a presenter and one of the most influential figures at the station and in Kenya's dancehall scene.

G Money is set to do his last show at Homeboyz Radio on June 20.

Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "I have been doing radio at Homeboyz Radio for 6,066 days. I have done the morning show for like 16 years. I think it’s time for a mutual revamp."

"I feel it’s good at this time for the station to be cognizant of the financial and media landscape as it is, to re-invest in talent and refresh. It’s time for me to say to myself that the kid who wanted to do radio all these years ago has been able to do it for 30 years," he added.

G Money expressed gratitude for the opportunities he has had, saying, "I have only ever wanted to do one thing and that was radio. God gave me the opportunity to not only just do it but do it in so many places. I have done shows in Jamaica, America, Netherlands, Trinidad, Kenya, Ghana, and Uganda. I have been able to live the radio dream."

Before leaving for Kenya, some of G Money's friends advised him against the move.

The only person who encouraged him to explore his opportunity in Kenya was his grandmother.

She told him to go to places she would never get a chance to visit.

Encouraged by her words, G Money decided that if things did not work out, he would return home and try something else.

He underscored the importance of following one's passion and the incredible places it can lead.

Reflecting on his journey, G Money wished he had known that many of the things he worried about would not matter in the future.

His departure from Homeboyz Radio is a significant moment for the station and its listeners, but it also opens a new chapter for G Money as he looks forward to future opportunities.

Speaking about future plans, the broadcaster said that he plans on focusing on the entertainment scene as a DJ.

"At some point DJeeing was how I funded my life when I was just making it in the U.K. When I came to Kenya I had no intentions of DJeeing. I did not have intentions to buy decks, I was like that phase of my life was done.

"At this point of my life now, its something I really enjoy doing and I want to do more of in the future," he explained.