Can your dad even? - Gabu redefines dad goals in powerful message to son [Video]

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Gabu defies the common perception of reserved and emotionally distant African fathers, especially during the bringing up of their sons.

For years, traditional African fathers have been perceived as reserved and less expressive emotionally, irrespective of the audience or circumstance.

They were often less involved in the emotional well-being of their children, leaving such matters primarily in the hands of mothers or other female caregivers.

However, Gabu is challenging these norms with a display of emotional connectedness and support for his son, Khai.

In the heartwarming video, Gabu expresses profound love for his son, who is gearing up to return to school after the long December holiday.

The artist, spending quality time with his son, delivers a powerful message of affirmation and reassurance. He not only blesses his son but also pledges unwavering support, promising to be there whenever his son needs anything.

"So my son, I bless you and I pray for you, be a good boy, go to school and study, and I pray to God that he protects you from danger, all the diseases, and everything. And as your father, I love you," Gabu passionately declares, breaking the mould of emotionally distant fathers.

In response, Gabu's son reciprocates the love, promising to be attentive and dedicated to his studies during the upcoming school period.

Gabu's son Khai Pulse Live Kenya

The exchange between father and son reflects a bond that transcends traditional expectations, emphasising open communication and mutual support.

As Gabu undertakes shopping for his son, he takes a moment to impart valuable advice to other parents.

He encourages them to bless their children always, offering words of encouragement and support in all their endeavors.

