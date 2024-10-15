Khaligraph Jones' wife, Georgina Muteti, recently found herself addressing rumours surrounding her husband’s alleged infidelity.

A fan claimed that the popular Kenyan rapper, also known as Papa Jones, was involved with another woman.

Georgina Muteti reacts to cheating claims against hubby Khaligraph Jones

Georgina shared a video on her TikTok account, showcasing a serene moment at their posh home, complete with a swimming pool in the background.

As she vibed to one of Khaligraph’s latest songs, 'Wrong Number', their two children could be seen joyfully playing.

The peaceful family scene was interrupted by a fan who left a rather controversial comment, alleging that Khaligraph was cheating on Georgina with a woman from Joska.

The fan stated, “I want you to listen to me and listen carefully... your husband Khaligraph is cheating with some girl over here in Joska.. for more information DM.”

However, Georgina was quick to shut down the claim, offering a light-hearted but sharp response.

She humorously replied, “Wewe pia cheza na yeye,” which loosely translates to, 'You also play/cheat with him'. This response amused her followers, earning her praise for her calm and witty approach.

Fans' reactions to Georgina Muteti's response

Georgina's clever comeback was well-received by fans, with many applauding her for handling the situation with humour.

Some netizens noted that her response showed confidence in her marriage and trust in her husband, while others enjoyed the humour and boldness of her reaction.

It is not the first time that the public has speculated about Khaligraph’s personal life, but Georgina’s response put a swift end to the conversation, reinforcing the idea that she was unbothered by the baseless claims.

Khaligraph and Georgina’s strong relationship

Despite the occasional online rumour, Khaligraph Jones and Georgina Muteti have continued to showcase a stable and loving relationship.

Georgina first came into the public eye when she began her relationship with Khaligraph. On 7 June 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Amali Jones Ouko. A little over a year later, on 11 October 2020, their second child, a son named Lu, was born.

Throughout their marriage, Khaligraph and Georgina have shared sweet moments on social media, posting heartwarming pictures and videos of their family.

The couple now have three kids together.

Khaligraph’s previous relationship

Before his marriage to Georgina, Khaligraph was in a long-term relationship with fellow Kenyan rapper Karimi Muriungi, popularly known as Cashy.

The couple dated for six years before their relationship came to an end. Khaligraph and Cashy share a son named Xolani.

Despite the past, Khaligraph has moved on to build a strong and flourishing family with Georgina.

