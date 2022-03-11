Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Khaligraph made the revelation in a song off his 2022 album Invincible Currency in which he opened up about the challenges he went through during his childhood.

In the rapper's ode his mother titled Maombi ya Mama, Papa Jones expressed gratitude for the D+ grade, saying that the purpose was to complete secondary school and become the first one in his family to do so.

Pulse Live Kenya

At one point in his education, Khaligraph dropped out of school for three months due to a lack of school fees.

“Me going back to school was not even necessary for me but I felt like I needed to do it because I am the fourth born in a family of six kids and I was the first to finish high school, so I feel like I had to break that generational curse and I did it,” he said in an interview.

In the song, he also makes reference to prayers made by his mother saying they held down the family after his father lost his job and was kicked out of their home.

Khaligraph’s old man would later be diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure and succumbed to the same.

The rapper blamed his father’s death on the lack of resources to cater for his treatment.

"I feel I am at a point where I can elaborate these matters properly for people to understand because I am a father and I have a family.

"Sometimes you have to put these stories out so that people know that you can go through situations but if you believe then you are able to overcome any situation," Khaligraph said.

Khaligraph Jones finally releases new album after 4-year wait by fans

In the 17-track Album Papa Jones has featured; Alikiba, Prince Indah, Mejja, Blackway, Rudeboy, Adasa, Kev the Topic, Scar, Xenia Manasseh, and Dax.

In a statement shared on his social media handles, Invisible Currency has been unveiled after four years of dropping singles and collaborations.

“4 years later, we are finally Live on Boomplay… lets run up the streams, Invisible Currency 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. lets gooo #respecttheogs,” shared Khaligraph Jones.

Tanzanian singer and Kings Records CEO Alikiba who has been featured on track number 9, jotted down a congratulatory message, saying he is happy to be part of the project.

“Congratulations Papa Jones, happy to be part of this project! track no.9! Go stream the album out now. #InvisibleCurrency,” Alikiba wrote.

In the album, the rapper has featured Kenya’s Ohangla singer Prince Indah on track number 5 'Ateri Dala', singer Adasa on 'Maombi ya Mama', Mejja on 'Kamnyweso' and Blackway on 'Am on the Move'.