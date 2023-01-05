ADVERTISEMENT
Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Amos Robi

Steamy photos of the two have been doing rounds on social media

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga
Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya popularly known as Baha and his girlfriend Georgina Njenga have reacted to the steamy photos and videos of Georgina doing rounds online.

Georgina says that the photos may have been leaked by her disgruntled ex who is not happy with how her relationship with the former Machachari actor flourished.

She claimed that the content was recorded a long time ago.

“It happened at 17 with someone I liked. He started threatening me immediately I exposed my relationship with Tyler in 2020,” Georgina told a local blogger.

On his part, Mbaya reacted to the trending story by posting a picture of her bae with love emojis.

Tyler Mbaya showing love to bae
In October 2022, the two were forced to come clean on separation rumours. Georgina had left her fans worried when she said she had parted ways with Tyler over irreconcilable differences.

"Tyler and I are no longer together due to unsolvable issues," she posted.

Georgina Njenga's conversation
However, Georgina dismissed the reports, saying it was only a game and that the post did not last long on her social media.

"We were just playing truth and dare with my friends, no wonder it didn't last on my story for 10 minutes," the content creator said.

Tyler Mbaya and fiancé
The former Machachari actor and his fiancé welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” Baha wrote on his Instagram hours after his baby was born.

Later in September, they had their baby's name tattooed on their bodies in her honour.

