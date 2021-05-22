Some artists toil their whole careers to make a classic song or get recognized, while others hit it straight out of the gate. This is a story Daniel Njuguna aka Denzel resonates well, basing on the fact that he has toiled enough to get where he is now and even standout as a music producer and artiste.
Gospel star & producer who toiled to make it signed by Champion Studios
He is the first gospel artiste to be signed by the Label
The star who kicked off his music career back in 2010 has officially been signed by Champion Studios, a popular Record Label in Nairobi, in a mission to expand their Empire.
Denzel who have been working as a producer at the label, put ink on paper as the first gospel artiste to be signed by the label.
“Welcome to the Family, Meet Our New Signee #DenzelNjuguna” announced Champion Studios.
Upon being signed, Denzel dropped his first single dubbed Hee Hinya, that he produced himself.
Despite rubber stamping his name in the music industry, Denzel had a very rough upbringing after losing both parents when he was still a young boy. At some point he was forced to drop out of school, while in form 3, in order to hustle and make ends meet.
Breakthrough
“Everything in my childhood life seemed okay till things took a different turn in 2005 when I lost My Dad — and worse off, my mother subsequently died in 2007 when I was still a young, innocent kid in lower primary school”
“I got his first job offer from Jumbo sound records, and later shifted to ATL music. Along the way I was signed to Champion Studios as producer and this year as a gospel artiste. I’m thankful my unyielding efforts, unwavering commitment, and relentless passion for music have finally borne fruit” said Denzel.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke