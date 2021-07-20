Governor Alfred Mutua’s promise after meeting with singer Otile Brown

In an update, Mutua noted that he is determined to see Kenyan creatives achieve their desired success and he believes in the financial growth of all artists.

In his message, the County Boss also noted that Otile is currently working on collabo with Tanzanian rapper Darassa.

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

The Promise

“I had a wonderful time interacting with one of Kenya’s successful and talented music artists Otile Brown. We shared jokes, aspirations and mambo ya maisha. I got to learn of his humble beginnings and his quest to do well. He is currently completing a video of his new song which features Tanzanian singer Darasa.

The sky is the limit. I will support him and other Kenyan and East African artists grow and also ensure they receive their dues. As a filmmakers and supporter of the arts, I am a believer in the financial growth of artists. Btw, Otile has a very grand official sounding name with the initials: J.J.O.A. na ukitaka pia B. @otilebrown” wrote Already Matua.

Currently, Otile Brown hold the number one spot of a Kenyan artiste with most YouTube subscribers at 832K an counting.