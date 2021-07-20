Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has promised to support singer Otile Brown and the entire music industry, after exchanging notes with the Dusuma hit-maker.
Governor Alfred Mutua’s promise after meeting with singer Otile Brown
I got to learn of his humble beginnings and his quest to do well- Mutua
In an update, Mutua noted that he is determined to see Kenyan creatives achieve their desired success and he believes in the financial growth of all artists.
In his message, the County Boss also noted that Otile is currently working on collabo with Tanzanian rapper Darassa.
The Promise
“I had a wonderful time interacting with one of Kenya’s successful and talented music artists Otile Brown. We shared jokes, aspirations and mambo ya maisha. I got to learn of his humble beginnings and his quest to do well. He is currently completing a video of his new song which features Tanzanian singer Darasa.
The sky is the limit. I will support him and other Kenyan and East African artists grow and also ensure they receive their dues. As a filmmakers and supporter of the arts, I am a believer in the financial growth of artists. Btw, Otile has a very grand official sounding name with the initials: J.J.O.A. na ukitaka pia B. @otilebrown” wrote Already Matua.
Also Read: Otile Brown Sets New YouTube Record
Currently, Otile Brown hold the number one spot of a Kenyan artiste with most YouTube subscribers at 832K an counting.
At the same time, his song Dusuma featuring Meddy happens to be the most watched song on YouTube in Kenya with over 30 million views.
Also Read: Biography: Singer Otile Brown
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke