Grace Kuria quits CGTN 8 months after joining the Chinese owned station

In an update via her official Twitter handle, Kuria said that she will be leaving CGTN a better person, with greater insights on digital media.

However, despite calling quits at CGTN, Ms Kuria didn’t reveal where she is headed, but noted that she is excited about the next phase of her career.

“Some personal news! Today I leave @cgtnafrica a better person than I was months ago, with greater insight on digital media. Forever grateful for the opportunity.

Excited about the next phase of my career. God takes all the glory” tweeted Grace Kuria.

Grace Kuria made her debut on CGTN back in February this year, just weeks after calling it quits at KTN.

“You have done me well, Jesus😊” reads Grace Kuria’s caption on February 1, 2021.

Ms Kuria joined CGTN as the New Media Editor.

The sassy news anchor made public her departure from KTN as she signed off on her last bulletin for the station during the 1PM news on January 17, 2021.

Grace Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to God, thank you to my family. Thank you to Standard Group management. Thank you to my colleagues and thank you to you, my viewer, for all the love, for criticism and for all the words of encouragement. Waswahili walisema kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home. I am entirely grateful, God bless you. God keep you," said Ms. Kuria.