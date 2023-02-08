ADVERTISEMENT
Esther Musila lists 3 precious things she can't live without

Lynet Okumu

Esther Musila revealed that Guardian Angel is on the list of the three most important things in her life.

Esther Musila
Esther Musila

Businesswoman and wife to singer Guardian Angel, Esther Musila, has revealed that her husband is one of the most important persons she cannot live without.

She revealed that he is on the list of the three most important things in her life, including food and water.

Esther was answering a question from her fans during a Q&A session on her Instagram.

Screenshot of Esther Musila answering a fans question on Instagram
Known for her motivational and uplifting words on her socials, the accomplished Kenyan YouTuber clarified to her curious fans that family is the most important thing.

Answering a series of other questions, the 52-year-old talent manager shared the secrets to her youthful looks and gave words of encouragement to the fans who asked her to include them in her prayer list.

"I try to live a healthy lifestyle. I take care of my body and mind, and soul. I am all about a positive mind", Esther noted.

Screenshot of Esther Musilla's Q&A session on Instagram
READ: Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

She also emphasised inner peace important, which she conveyed is what she appreciates her husband for.

She, however, bashed fans who asked intrusive questions, such as when she will be ready to conceive and why she is married to someone younger than her.

one of her fans claimed that she was married to her first son's age mate, a claim that did not sit well with her.

Screenshot of Esther Musila answering a fans question on Instagram
Moreover, Esther shut down a fan who proposed to marry her son. She rightfully said her son has the right to choose a wife for himself.

She clarified that she cannot be a go-between who looks for and hands over just anyone as a wife to his son when he is an adult of a sane mind.

Screenshot of Esther Musila answering a fan's question on Instagram
READ: Guardian Angel talks about his relationship with Esther Musila [Exclusive]

Esther Musila gained prominence in 2020 after their relationship with gospel singer Guardian Angel became public.

Guardian Angel talked about his relationship with Esther Musila for the first time in September 2020 after their photos became a topic of discussion for a week.

The two love birds tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony their close friends and family graced on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Although she has faced criticism from fans, the powerful woman has defended her marriage and proved to many that age is just a number.

She has taught women how to attain their true purpose in life, even if they don't have a man.

According to Ms Musila, the happiest women are neither married nor single but the ones who have chosen to love themselves wholly and truly.

Lynet Okumu
