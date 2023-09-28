Habida discloses that bitter-sweet relationship with dad forced her move to U.K.

In an interview with SPM Buzz on September 29, she opened up about her early struggles and determination.

Why Habida moved to the U.K at 16

Habida revealed that she made the bold decision to move to London at the age of 16, shortly after completing her secondary school studies.

At the time, pursuing a career in the arts, especially as a musician, was not as widely accepted as it is today. Her parents, especially her dad had reservations.

Her father continued to press her to pursue a career in law, a path she wasn't willing to follow. This disagreement was one of the driving forces behind her decision to leave home.

"I had problems going to school kwa sababu kuwa msanii in my days was not popular with most parents. My father wanted me to do law. Those who know me understand that I'm an activist.

"I don't shy away from speaking my mind, and I fight for rights, lakini hizo vitabu kubwa siwezi. I can't sit down for long. So we had our battles. I had to leave home at 16. I had no idea what I was doing but I knew I needed to go," she said,

Habida's struggles& eventual independence in the U.K.

With unwavering determination, Habida embarked on her journey to London, where she aspired to pursue her passion for singing.

She took on a job as a waitress while actively seeking producers to collaborate with.

Starting in the music industry was far from easy for Habida. She spent months visiting studios and observing the music-making process before recording her first song.

Despite the initial challenges, the mother of two was determined to make a name for herself.

Nilienda London kuimba. I was a waitress while I looked for producers to work with. I found them and that's when my music career started.

How 'Sunshine' boosted Habida's career

Habida's career received a significant boost when she returned to Kenya and recorded the hit song 'Sunshine.' featuring Nameless.

This marked a turning point in her journey, opening doors to numerous opportunities. However, she emphasises that her ambitions are far from fulfilled, as she aspires for greater recognition.

"Ilifungua milango mingi sana. Lakini bado sijafika. I have big dreams. I want recognition," she said.

Habida reveals how she met her husband

Habida acknowledged that starting a family early in her career had its challenges. The artist admits that she never initially desired marriage.

" I don't regret getting married early but it slows down your career because you have kids, a husband, life, and nyumba. But also, I'm a workaholic, so it didn't bother me," she said.

However, she eventually met someone with whom she felt a strong connection. Their relationship grew over time, despite her initial perception that he was not financially stable.

Habida believes that the right time for marriage is when you find the right person.

"The right time is when you find the right person. Honestly, I never wanted to get married, and that's why it took me time. I just met someone I thought I could do life with.

"I thought he was quite broke when I met him. I bought two homes in the U.K. and was living a good life I had created, but we grew together," she said.

Habida reveals future projects

Looking ahead, Habida has exciting plans for her career. She teased that her fans can expect new music, a rebranding effort, and increased involvement in acting.

