Tanzanian Video vixen turned singer Hamisa Mobetto has finally opened up on making peace with another of her baby daddy’s baby mama, Zari Hassan.

Speaking during an interview with SnS, Mobetto said she is open to being friends with Zari Hassan just like she is with Tanasha Donna, and Diamond Platnumz’s ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu.

The Mobetto Styles CEO mentioned that she is an accommodative person and if it will come to pass that she be friends with Zari, she will gladly do it.

Hamisa Mobetto speaks on reconciling with Zari Hassan

“Hivi itatokea siku tukuje kuona Hamisa na Zari wakiwa marafiki kama tunavyoona ulivyo na Wema na Tanasha?” asked SnS presenter Creez Favors.

The mother of two responded saying, “Kama itakuja kutokea, mimi I’m here. Mimi ni mtu ambaye huwaga ni mzuri sana kwenye kupokea watu, na mkarimu. Kwa hiyo kama imepangwa, kama itakuja kutokea sawa I’ll be here.”

Hamisa Mobetto was also asked if they (Diamond’s baby mamas) planned to have their children meet and get to know one another as siblings, to which the mother of two said she hopes happens as well.

She added that she looks forward to the time they will all meet and put aside their differences, and move forward as one family.

“When it comes to kids ambao wana baba mmoja kila mtu anahope familia zikutane vitu viwe vimoja, kila mtu awe ni kitu kimoja tuzidi kusogesha mbele kwa hiyo kama kuna any circumstances ama shida, we are hoping huko mbeleni kuwe sawa,” said Hamisa Mobetto.

Despite Hamisa Mobetto being friends with Tanasha Donna and Wema Sepetu, bad blood has continued to exist between her and Zari Hassan, and from time to time, the two take to social media to throw shade to one another indirectly.

Ms Mobetto had a secret affair with Diamond Platnumz which led to the birth of her son Dylan. During this time, Zari was still dating Diamond Platnumz.

