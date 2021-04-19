Hana eyebrows na makucha Fake - Fans react to Jamal's Ramadan message to first wife

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi's has shared a sweet message to his first wife, Amira amidst an alleged feud between his two wives.
Be prepared to receive more than what you asked for- Jamal RohoSafi
Through his Instagram page, Jamal, who shared a photo of his first wife, wished her a happy Ramadan, writing, “If Allah (SWT) is making you wait, then be prepared to receive more than what you asked for, Ramadhan Kareem ☪️ @being_amira.''
Amira went on to wish her husband a happy one too, leaving fans in admiration of her.
Fans seemed please with the interaction between the two and began pitting his two wives against each other.
