Hana eyebrows na makucha Fake - Fans react to Jamal's Ramadan message to first wife

Be prepared to receive more than what you asked for- Jamal RohoSafi

Jamal Rohosafi and wife Amira

Pulse Live Kenya

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi's has shared a sweet message to his first wife, Amira amidst an alleged feud between his two wives.

Through his Instagram page, Jamal, who shared a photo of his first wife, wished her a happy Ramadan, writing, “If Allah (SWT) is making you wait, then be prepared to receive more than what you asked for, Ramadhan Kareem ☪️ @being_amira.''

Amira went on to wish her husband a happy one too, leaving fans in admiration of her.

Fans seemed please with the interaction between the two and began pitting his two wives against each other.

