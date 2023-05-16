The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Harmonize accused of stealing Rwandese girlfriend by former friend H Baba

Amos Robi

Harmonize and H Baba had a close relationship, highlighted by their collaboration on the song 'Attitude' featuring Awilo Longomba

Harmonize and H Baba
Harmonize and H Baba

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has been accused by his former ally, H Baba, of stealing his Rwandese girlfriend, Phiona.

According to H Baba, the Bongo Flava star has had his eyes on Phiona since their collaboration on the hit song 'Attitude', and he began pursuing her right after its release.

H Baba, who was once a close friend of Harmonize, warned him to avoid getting too close to the Rwandese influencer, but Harmonize ignored his advice.

"Tokea Attitude ilipotokea anamfuata kwenye DM akimuita shemeji, na yalipotokea nkamshauri afanye magoma yake.

"Ever since 'Attitude' was released, he started sliding into her DMs, calling her 'shemeji' (sister-in-law), and when it all happened, I advised him to focus on his own projects," H-Baba stated.

Harmonize new girlfriend, Rwandese influencer Phiona
Harmonize new girlfriend, Rwandese influencer Phiona Harmonize new girlfriend, Rwandese influencer Phiona Pulse Live Kenya

This is not the first time Harmonize has been accused of stealing a lover, as H-Baba pointed out. Harmonize allegedly took H-Baba's ex-girlfriend, Frida Kajala, away from another close friend.

"Hata issue ya Kajala, pia yeye alikua shemeji yake, Kajala alikua mali ya rafiki yake Harmonize anayeiytwa Quick," he noted.

"[Even in the case of Kajala, she was also close to him. Kajala was Quick's girlfriend,]" he noted.

H-Baba went on to criticize Harmonize for his ostentatious and fake lifestyle. He questioned Harmonize's claims of buying a house in Rwanda, pointing out that the singer actually resides in a rented mansion.

"How can he claim to be buying a house in Rwanda when he is living in a rented mansion? He is living a fake life. He has the means to purchase a house abroad, yet his own sisters are struggling. Why can't he help them if he has all this money?" he posed.

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize Tanzanian singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Harmonize hinted at beginning a romantic relationship with the influencer and even vowed to get a tattoo of her name.

Harmonize and H Baba were once close allies who even collaborated on a song alongside Congolese legendary singer Awilo Longomba.

However, after H Baba accused Harmonize of denying him royalties from their song, the duo fell out. Harmonize however denied the accusations and said doing a song with him was a favour

Their friendship came to an end, with H Baba now supporting Harmonize's former boss, Diamond Platnumz.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
