RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Amos Robi

Harmonize in his previous relationship had tattooed the name of his ex-fiancé, Frida Kajala

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize has made headlines with his latest revelation about his love life.

In a surprising move, he announced plans to tattoo the face of his new girlfriend, Rwandese influencer Phiona, on his body.

The Rwandese influencer has apparently captured the heart of the musician, and he promised that her tattoo would be the last one he would ever get of a woman.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Harmonize shared, “Okay! I’m getting my last tattoo. I will not draw again. Of course, it is of the beautiful face of you, Phiona.”

Moreover, Harmonize expressed his determination to strengthen their bond by purchasing a house in Kigali, Rwanda, where Phiona resides.

Harmonize new girlfriend, Rwandese influencer Phiona
READ: Frida Kajala reveals Kenyan politician boyfriend

This move demonstrates his willingness to go the extra mile to be closer to his beloved partner.

In celebrating his new love, Harmonize took the opportunity to subtly address his previous relationship with Fridah Kajala, another Tanzanian celebrity.

He declared that Phiona surpasses all the women he has ever encountered, emphasizing the complexities of fame and wealth.

Harmonize reflected on the challenges of discerning genuine intentions when surrounded by materialistic motives, highlighting his four-year connection with Phiona as a testament to their genuine bond.

“When you got money and fame the world is very complicated. It is really hard to know who is really into you. Been talking to Phiona for over four years. I have been around. She has been around,” Harmonize wrote.

Harmonize
READ: Surprising collabo: Diamond Platnumz's sister featured in Harmonize's new song

Although no one knew the exact reason for their breakup, Harmonize has shared a clip on his Instagram page stating that he ended the relationship after going through Kajala's phone and discovering that she was cheating on him.

He claims in the video that a man was texting Kajala and she wanted to engage in a fight with him after he confronted her, but he let her go since he does not fight women.

"A man was texting her, and she started going crazy on me like she wanted to fight me, and I said, no, I don’t want to fight you because I don’t fight women. I told her, ‘take your phone’," Harmonize said.

Singer Harmonize and ex-fiancé Fridah Kajala
READ: Harmonize reveals why he featured Kajala's look-alike in 'Single Again' video

During her visit to Kenya for a charity event, Kajala refused to comment on what led to her breakup with Harmonize and revealed that she is dating a senior Kenyan politician.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
