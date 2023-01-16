Beef loading? - Rayvanny-Harmonize in bitter online exchange [Screenshots]

The online confrontation started when Harmonize said that artists should go slow on releasing alcohol-themed songs saying that not even those that drank daily enjoyed the songs.

“Wasani punguzeni nyimbo za pombe!! Msidhani hii nchi kila mtu ni mlevi hata tunaokunywaga Jumatatu hatunywi tukisikiza nyimbo za pombe kama unatonesha kidonda Hasa hasa January,” Harmonize wrote.

(Artists should go slow in producing alcohol songs!! Dont think that everyone in this country is an alcohol lover, even those of us that drink frequently enjoy the drinks in pain especially this January)

Rayvanny on the other hand responded saying that the 'Uno' singer was commenting on a matter he had no idea about asking him to keep off.

“Huna ngoma ya pombe iliowahi skuhit sasa utaongea nini kuhusu mawe ya pombe,” Rayvanny said.

(You have no song on alcohol that ever hit why then do you speak regarding this)

In another response to Rayvanny, Harmonize said there was no need to hate on him bringing in the relationship the two had with the Kajala's.

"Why you hate on me so bad, come to my house and I will show you how to make money, you can always even tell when I date big mama you go for the daughter," read part of Harmonize's response.

Rayvanny further hinted at a new song which he is set to release soon. Eyes and attention now shift to see what the exchange will lead to.

Rayvanny left WCB in July 2022 to run his label Next Level Music (NXM) where he said he would also give other artists a chance to grow.