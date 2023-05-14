The sports category has moved to a new website.


Harmonize fires back at Jaguar's wealth comparison, social media reacts

Amos Robi

Harmonize's response turned on him as the choice of his language was not well understood by many social media users

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Hours after singer Akothee criticized Jaguar for claiming to be wealthier than her, Tanzanian star Harmonize has also responded to the 'Kigeukegeu' singer, stating that Harmonize is nowhere close to his wealth.

Jaguar stated that if one were to look at the list, he had been in the industry for over 15 years and Harmonize was ranked at the top. However, he confidently asserted that Akothee had surpassed him and he could quit music that very day.

"“Ukiangalia hiyo list,mimi nimekuwa hii industry for more than 15 years na unaona Harmonize ako number what lakini mi naeza swear hapa before nyinyi mtu kama Akothee amenishinda na Harmonize naeza nikaacha mziki leo,” said Jaguar.

"[If you look at that list, I have been in this industry for more than 15 years and you see Harmonize at the top, but I can swear here that someone like Akothee has surpassed me, and I could quit music today,]" said Jaguar.

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize

READ: Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

However, Harmonize's response garnered attention from social media users who highlighted his poor command of the English language.

In his reply, Harmonize stated that if he were Jaguar, he would have already retired from music. He also mentioned the former Tanzanian president, Magufuli, denying Jaguar's claim. The message conveyed by Harmonize was seen as grammatically incorrect and confusing.

Social media users swiftly reacted to Harmonize's language skills, and here are some of their responses:

staricon_official Enda soma kingereza kwanza we don't understand anything

smile_of_gucci kakangu wazungumza kuhusu nini haswa

kotticyrus toka hapa buana.....kajifunze kizungu kwanza...ama utype tu kiswahili

Akothee and CAS Jaguar
Akothee and CAS Jaguar

READ: 4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

Akothee was the first to hit Jaguar when she asked the former Starehe MP where she had got the information he was richer than her.

"Most celebs/musicians run into politics to make money and to remain relevant in power not to help the common mwananchi or change the economy, you feel good when people chase you," Akothee wrote.

She further added that Eric Omondi is the only celebrity permitted to mention her name. Akothee made it clear that anyone with 3.5 million followers on Instagram should refrain from mentioning her name.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
