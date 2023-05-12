Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

The music video shot in Kenya, made its debut on Jaguar's YouTube channel on May 11. Surprisingly, Lava Lava has remained silent on his social media platforms regarding his collaboration with Jaguar and unlike Jaguar he has not made deliberate efforts to push the collaboration.

During an interview with content creators, Jaguar disclosed that Diamond Platnumz, who is the CEO of Wasafi, expressed his disapproval of their joint release.

However, Jaguar clarified that 'Unthinkable' was his own composition, written seven years ago, and he did not go through the formalities with Wasafi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguar further revealed that he informed Lava Lava about the song's release during a conversation on May 10. According to Jaguar, Lava Lava mentioned awaiting approval from his management before proceeding.

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video Pulse Live Kenya

While Jaguar understood any contractual limitations that may restrict Lava Lava's involvement, he emphasized that he had not been asked to make any payments to Wasafi.

"Lava Lava met me in the studio a couple of years ago, and we interacted and loved the song, so he wrote his part as I had already finished mine," Jaguar explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging that the song is still affiliated with Wasafi, Jaguar expressed his frustration with the prolonged process, leading him to independently release the track.

“It is still signed by Wasafi, but I realised that they had taken too much time, so I decided to release the song, tupatane mbele,” he said.

Below is a link to the song :

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguar, who was appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports, also announced the revival of his music record label, Main Switch Production, which had been relatively quiet during his political involvement.

Despite his administrative duties, Jaguar believes that being a CAS is less demanding than being an MP, allowing him sufficient time to pursue his music career while fulfilling his assigned duties from the president.

"Compared to the CS and the MP, CAS duties are fairly light and that will allow me to get time to do music as well undertake duties assigned by the president," he noted.

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video Pulse Live Kenya