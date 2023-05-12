The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

Amos Robi

Jaguar recently collaborated with Diamond's Wasafi signee Lava Lava

A collage of Jaguar and Diamond
A collage of Jaguar and Diamond

Musician Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has found himself in hot water after featuring Lava Lava, one of Diamond Platnumz's signed artists, in his latest track 'Unthinkable.'

Recommended articles

The music video shot in Kenya, made its debut on Jaguar's YouTube channel on May 11. Surprisingly, Lava Lava has remained silent on his social media platforms regarding his collaboration with Jaguar and unlike Jaguar he has not made deliberate efforts to push the collaboration.

During an interview with content creators, Jaguar disclosed that Diamond Platnumz, who is the CEO of Wasafi, expressed his disapproval of their joint release.

However, Jaguar clarified that 'Unthinkable' was his own composition, written seven years ago, and he did not go through the formalities with Wasafi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguar further revealed that he informed Lava Lava about the song's release during a conversation on May 10. According to Jaguar, Lava Lava mentioned awaiting approval from his management before proceeding.

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video
A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

While Jaguar understood any contractual limitations that may restrict Lava Lava's involvement, he emphasized that he had not been asked to make any payments to Wasafi.

"Lava Lava met me in the studio a couple of years ago, and we interacted and loved the song, so he wrote his part as I had already finished mine," Jaguar explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging that the song is still affiliated with Wasafi, Jaguar expressed his frustration with the prolonged process, leading him to independently release the track.

“It is still signed by Wasafi, but I realised that they had taken too much time, so I decided to release the song, tupatane mbele,” he said.

Below is a link to the song :

READ: 4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaguar, who was appointed as the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports, also announced the revival of his music record label, Main Switch Production, which had been relatively quiet during his political involvement.

Despite his administrative duties, Jaguar believes that being a CAS is less demanding than being an MP, allowing him sufficient time to pursue his music career while fulfilling his assigned duties from the president.

"Compared to the CS and the MP, CAS duties are fairly light and that will allow me to get time to do music as well undertake duties assigned by the president," he noted.

A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video
A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video A photo of Jaguar shooting his 'Unthinkable' video Pulse Live Kenya

Jaguar's latest video has since garnered over 75,000 views by the time of publishing this article.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

Trouble brewing after Jaguar goes behind Diamond's back

Frida Kajala and daughter Paula open up in new reality TV show 'Behind the Gram'

Frida Kajala and daughter Paula open up in new reality TV show 'Behind the Gram'

4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

4 unforgettable times Jaguar's generosity has made headlines

Diamond Platnumz set to perform in Kampala

Diamond Platnumz set to perform in Kampala

Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

Jaguar reveals reason behind his easy access to Ruto's chopper

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Kenyan singer wins Sh3M in US songwriting competition

Kenyan singer wins Sh3M in US songwriting competition

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Jimal hits back at ex-wife, Amira's claims about his fake life

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.

Njugush: Why Bi Mkurugenzi Judy Nyawira stopped being my full-time manager

Caleb Karuga poses for a photo

Ex-K24 journalist Caleb Karuga adds new hotel to his business empire [Photos]

Jackie Matubia

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues