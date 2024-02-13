The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Legal battle looms for Harmonize after allegations of physical assault

Amos Robi

Baba Levo denied that the attack was prompted by any negative remarks made about Harmonize on social media

Tensions are running high in the Tanzanian entertainment scene as social media commentator Baba Levo accuses Bongo Flava star Harmonize of assaulting him during a recent altercation.

Taking to social media, Baba Levo shared his ordeal, alleging that he was attacked by the singer on Saturday night, leaving him shaken and seeking legal action.

In a candid post, Baba Levo revealed, "Imekua Bahati mbaya sana kwangu usiku huu Harmonize amenishambulia," I have had a bad night because Harmonize has attacked me), sparking a flurry of reactions from fans and followers across social media platforms.

Expressing his determination to seek justice, Baba Levo announced, "Mdogo wangu Harmo, Mungu akijalia tutafika mahakamani kabla ya Ijumaa. Naamini utajifunza kitu kipya kwenye maisha yako. Hautathubutu tena kumpiga mtu."

"[My younger brother Harmo. By God's will, I will take you to court by Friday. I believe you will learn something and won't ever lay your hands on anybody ever again.]" said Baba Levo.

In a subsequent post, Baba Levo underscored his resolve to defend himself, "This will be my last time to be weak, polite to be mistreated in front of people and not throw even one punch in front of the person who attacks me...!!I think it may also be the last time to authorities NEXT TIME I WILL DEFEND MYSELF FIRST..!!"

In an interview Baba Levo shed light on the events leading up to the altercation, revealing that he encountered Harmonize at a casino where they crossed paths with a tycoon who had won a huge sum of money.

Levo disclosed that they were given two tokens worth Sh623,567 each to share, but tensions escalated when Harmonize allegedly claimed one token for himself, sparking the confrontation.

Contrary to speculation, Baba Levo denied that the attack was prompted by any negative remarks made about Harmonize on social media, asserting that the altercation stemmed solely from the disagreement over the token.

As the controversy unfolds, Harmonize has remained tight-lipped on the matter, leaving fans and observers eagerly awaiting his response to the allegations.

