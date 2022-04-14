Harmonize buys ex-Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name

Konde Boy shared a short video displaying the new Range Rover, fully customized with Frida’s name ‘Kajala’ – asking the Bongo movie actress to forgive him and take him back.

In his apology, the Never Give Up hit-maker acknowledged his mistakes, admitting that he hurt Kajala and her family - but now he regrets it.

Harmonize Buys Ex-Frida Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name Pulse Live Kenya

“Hatakama zingekuwa kajala 1. Mpaka 10. Haziwezi kufuta maumivu niliyo kusababishia wewe pamoja a familia haziwezi badili chochote tulichopitia nawala haiwezi kuwa sababu ya kunirudia ila hiii (1) inaeleza majuto ya yote niliyo kufanyia. Ninacho omba kwako ni msamaha wa thati ya moyo wako.

“Frida wewe ni mtu wa mungu sanaa...!!! unasali pia bila shaka unatambua hakuna mkamilifu hutokuja kuanza upya mama you know me better come back usisahau mimi ni mtoto wa masikini mwenzio tuu nina familia wajomba shangazi wadogo na ndugu kibao masikini ambao nikifa leo ndio watakao nizika,” reads part of Harmonize’s post.

The singer went on to beg the actress to accept the car gift, stating that he was still in love with her despite what transpired before they went their separate ways.

“Ila nimeona wewe ndo unastahili hichi kidogo changu 🙏 natamani ujue kwamba nakupenda sana narudia tena nisamehe na unipatie nafasi ya mwisho i love you take me back nakumbuka kuna siku ulisha wahi niambia hii ni moja ya gari ya ndoto yako please take it from me i love you ❤❤🌹🌹🥲🥲 thanks my brother @royazdad samahani kwa usumbufu,” Konde Boy told Kajala.

The car gift come weeks after the artiste splashed Sh595, 344 (Tsh 12 million), on a huge billboard begging ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala to take him.

Kajala and Harmonize’s relationship lasted for only two months in 2021 before Kajala dumped him on grounds that he was also seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.