Harmonize shocks many as his new tune clocks 2 million views within 14 hours [Screenshot]

A section of his fans have expressed concerns on how Konde Boy managed to jump from over 456K views to 1 million views in just one-hour.

Many argued that the Song had garnered only 450K views in 10 hours but within minutes after refreshing their streaming platform, the song had already crossed 1 million mark and even the 2 million mark in 14 hours.

Harmonize shocks many has his new tune clocks 2 million views within 14 hours [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to social media, Harmonize wrote; “(10) HOURS ONLY WHO CAN DO BETTER THAN TEACHER 🤯 UKIPENDA NIITE BABA (J) 😄 YOU GUY'S ARE TOO MUCH OYAAAA RUN IT UP 🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁”

“HAPPY 2M.1 TEACHER ONE DAY I LOVE EVERYBODY OUT THERE OYAAA LINK PA BIO 🦅🦅”.

Many of the comments left under Harmonize’s post, accused him of buying fake YouTube views just to proof to his competitors that he his Big.

At first, views to the Teacher video had stagnated; within 49 minutes the video had 220views, then it moved to 615 views in 1 hour, then 91K in 2 hours before skyrocketing to a million views in 10 hours.

kinesaa90 “We bro leo nmeamini huwa unanunua views khaaa😂😂😂, lisaa limoja tu limepita nmeangalia ilikuwa 456k sahv milion em kwenda zako bn😂😂😂😂😂😂”

pulalahmaster “Thing was 325k at around 6PM😂😂😂Wueh..teacher”

jose_tz_1997 “Hongela dili lako la kuzidi kununua views linazidi kupamba Moto mwaka huu utaishia kwawakonde wenzako”

supreme__tz ‘Huku kununua views kutakuja kuwaumbua 😩”

ma_plan_ “Teacher mwenye views 1m ila kwente trend yupo wa 14 😂😂😂😂😂”

wagwan_tz “We jamaa ni muongo sana 😂😂 unataka kujifanya BTS wa bongo...ndani ya lisaa limoja umetoka viewers 731k hadi 1M kweli 😂😂hebu tuache kidogo mzee”

This is not the first time Harmonize and his team are being accused of buying fake YouTube Views.

On August 20, Harmonize’s signee Ibraah was also on the spot after his song #Jipende clocked over 1 million views in 15 hours.

A section of his fans were not convinced that Ibraah managed to garner over 1 million organic views within 15 hours uploading his video on YouTube.

Many argued that Konde Gang and their artiste were just chest thumping with Fake YouTube views as they try to show the world that have a massive following. Others questioned how the #Jipinde views were skyrocketing, scrutinizing how big Ibraah is in the East African Music Industry.

“HAPPY 1M VIEWERS ON YOUTUBE 🎊🎊🎅 @redshotgram” wrote Ibraah.

Addressing the allegations, Ibraah distanced himself from claims of buying fake YouTube views.

“Kuongea Kitu ambacho hauna ushahidi sio sahihi...Mimi ninauhakika kwamba viewers wangu ni Original kwa sababu account yangu ya Instagram ina 1.3 million followers, wale wote ni mashabiki zangu mimi, jwa hiyo ninavyo post Instagm kuwa kazi imetoka, lazima waende wakaangalie. Kwa hiyo mimi naona hata hayo masaa kumi na tano nimechelewa, maana hata nikip[ata viewers million moja kwa lisa li moja ni sawa kwa sababau ni Mashabiki zangu” said Ibraah.

In July, Konde Boy came under heavy criticism after his video #Sandakalawe jumped from 400K views to almost 1.5 million views within hours, surprising views garnered by Alikiba, Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu who had released songs before him.