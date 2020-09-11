Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has signed three new artistes to his record Label “Konde Music Worldwide”, expanding his empire to a total of 6 artistes.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, the Konde Gang President unveiled Rapper Country Bwoy, Killy and Cheed as his new signees during a press conference that was held at city hotel, in Dar es Salaam.

During the press conference, Konde Boy also gifted two of his signees “Ibraah and Country Boy” brand new cars to make their movements at Konde Gang easy.

Ched, Killy, Ibraah and Harmonize. Harmonize signs three new artistes, gifts them brand new cars (Video)

The Father and Steps EP

Ibraah was the first artiste to be signed under Konde Music Worldwide back in April this year and he has dropped a number of songs and an EP dubbed steps.

On the other hand, Country boy who has been nicknamed the “The Father” is a renowned rapper in Tanzania with hit songs and an Album on his name.

The Never Give Up hit-maker also signed former Alikiba’s artistes “Killy and Cheed” months after they ditched King Kiba’s record label "Kings Music" in research of a new home.

Harmonize with Cheed and Killy. Harmonize signs three new artistes, gifts them brand new cars (Video)

“BROTHER'S FOR EVER ..!!!! WELCOME @officialkilly_tz & @officialcheed SILAHA YETU NI UPENDO PAMOJA NA KAZI MAANA HIZO NDIO HAJA ZA WANANCHI WANAOIFANYA LEO HII KONDE MUSIC WORLDWIDE @kondegang RECORD LABEL KUBWA...!!!! SO LET'S DO IT...!!!!!! #KONDEGANG4EVERYBODY” wrote Harmonize.

Before the unveiling of new artistes, Harmonize had sent out invites to his close friends and stake holders in the entertainment industry inviting them to a special night dubbed “The Father Night”. It’s now clear that event that will be going down tonight is meant to welcome his new signee “Country Boy aka The Father” to Konde Gang family.

Country Boy

The Konde Gang Family

Currently, Konde Music Worldwide consist of 6 artistes namely; Harmonize, Ibraah, Country Boy, Cheed, Killy and Nigerian star Skales who was signed to Konde Gang in July.

“AFRICA MUSIC DREAMING TO THE 🌍🌍 we are happy 😊 to welcome Genius Musician 👨‍🎤 from Nigeria 🇳🇬 my Brother @youngskales WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @kondegang I S S A DREAM TEAM 💪 #KONDEMUSICWORLDWIDE🌍 #OKGANG For Bookings @choppa_tz #KONDEGANF4EVERYBOD,” said Harmonize.

