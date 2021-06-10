Harmonize’s new signee Anjella wins Prestigious YouTube Award

The singer received the award from the YouTube management after her YouTube channel surpassed the 100K subscribers mark.

The Nobody hit-maker took to her social media pages to thank her fans for always jamming to her music and subscribing to her channel.

“Haikuwa kazi rahisi toka nimeianza safari yangu ya mziki rasmi Nimeuona upendo wenu wa dhati mashabiki zangu ambao mmejitolea muda wenu kufatilia kazi zangu Asanteni sana Upendo wenu umekuwa somo kubwa sana katika maisha yangu na hili limethibitika baada ya kufikisha Wafatiliaji 100,000 kwenye @youtube account yangu ( SILVER BUTTON AWARD ) Asante sana endeleeni ku Subscribe account ya @youtube usisahau ku Turn on Notification 🔔” shared Angella.

Konde Gang signee Angella Pulse Live Kenya

Angella’s YouTube Channel that was officially opened on October 25, 2020 has so far garnered over 7 million views with 143K subscribers and counting.

She was signed to Konde Music worldwide back in March 2021, making her the first female artiste to be signed under the label.

Her rise to stardom came in February 2021 when Harmonize featured her in his 'All Night' single. She earned the collaboration after emerging top in a challenge that Harmonize had put out to find new talent to record with.

Currently, Harmonize’s Record Label has a total of 7 artistes namely; Ibraah Tz, Country Bwoy, Killy, Cheed, Skales, Angela and Harmonize himself.

Rapper Country Bwoy, Killy and Cheed, where signed to Konde Music Worldwide on September 11, 2020.

On the other hand, Ibraah Tz was unveiled as a Konde Gang member on April 4th 2020.

On July 31th, 2020 Harmonize again signed Nigerian singer and rapper Skales under his record label.

Harmonize signs first female artiste Angela to his record Label Konde Music Worldwide (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

