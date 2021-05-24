Over the weekend, Wolper and her boyfriend Rich Mitindo marked their son’s 40 days by dedicating him to church.

“Naomba kila Anayeitwa Mwanamke Anayetamani kuitwa Mama Akaitwe Na akaipate hii Furaha isiyoelezeka kwa jina la yesu pokea 🙏

"Jana ilikuwa 40 ya mtoto wangu Mr.P my little boy,Lakini nimeona tuanze na Bwana kwasababu nilianza na Bwana tokea ujio wake...Kwahiyo leo tumempeleka kanisani kwa ajili ya kutoa shukrani kwa zawadi hii tuliyopata...asante Mungu muweza wa yote naomba nitunzie baraka hii uliyotuzawadia 🙏🏿 @mitindojr @richmitindo” shared Wolper.

Harmonize’s surprise message to Ex-Lover Jacqueline Wolper after giving Birth (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Also Read: Jacqueline Wolper lectures Harmonize after he exposed men who have slept with her

The announcement prompted Harmonize to join the conversation with a revelation that Wolper had always wanted to have a have baby.

“Congrats (J) It was a dream to have a baby. Happy to see this become true” reacted Harmonize.

The comment came as a surprise to many basing on the fact that the two had a bitter fallout after breaking up.

Harmonize’s surprise message to Ex-Lover Jacqueline Wolper after giving Birth (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Bitter Fallout

Wolper alleged that Konde Boy dumped her after getting a sponsor (Sarah-Harmonize’s Ex-wife), something that prompted Konde Boy to revert back with his side of the story.

The singer claimed that she broke up with the Bongo Movie actress over what he termed as 'wanting' to sleep with his former Boss Diamond Platnumz.

At that particular time, he said that Wolper was a serial cheater, who was eyeing his then boss, to an extent of promising to give him (Diamond) a son.